Millbrook’s Autumn Stroop, Madison Koeller and Madelyn White were each selected to the Class 4 All-State volleyball teams released by the Virginia High School League on Thursday.
Stroop, a senior libero, made the First Team and Koeller, a junior setter, and White, a senior outside hitter, were picked for the Second Team.
Stroop led the Pioneers in digs (519) and also had 52 aces and 83 assists.
Koeller led Millbrook in assists (900) and aces (103) and also had 133 kills, 54 blocks and 263 digs.
White led the Pioneers in kills (374) and also had 282 digs and 56 aces.
Each of the three players were previously selected to the All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District first teams. Koeller is the District Player of the Year.
The trio helped Millbrook post a 23-3 record and win the program’s first district regular season and tournament titles since 2017.
The Pioneers also advanced to the Class 4 state tournament for the first time since 2017. After defeating Blacksburg 3-2 in the semifinals, Millbrook lost 3-0 in the semifinals to Loudoun County, which went on to win its 10th straight state championship. Loudoun County (twice) and West Virginia Class AAA state finalist Hedgesville, which the Pioneers split two matches with, were the only teams to beat Millbrook.
Loudoun County’s Sarah Jordan was named the Class 4 Player of the Year and Grafton’s David Keeter is the Coach of the Year after guiding the Clippers to their fifth straight appearance in the championship match.
VHSL All-State Volleyball comprises eight players regardless of position, plus a libero and defensive specialist for both the First Team and Second Team.
Boys' basketball: Skyline 58, Handley 45
FRONT ROYAL — Skyline notched its second victory against Handley this season with a win on Thursday.
After falling behind 16-0, the Judges (1-2) rallied and led 36-33 in the second half. The Hawks, who led 31-25 at the half, took advantage of 28 Handley turnovers.
Handley leaders: Emerson Fusco 19 points, 7 rebounds; Carson Harris 9 points; Jacob Duffy 8 points, 4 steals.
Women’s hoops: Roanoke 80, SU 69
SALEM — Unbeaten Roanoke College made Shenandoah University pay at the foul line, making 30 of 37 attempts in an ODAC win over the Hornets on Wednesday.
Both teams shot relatively the same percentage (just over 43 percent) from the floor, but the Maroons held a 30-16 edge in scoring from the foul line. Roanoke (7-0, 3-0 ODAC) scored the game’s first seven points and led 25-14 after one quarter.
The Maroons led by as many as 23 points in the third quarter before SU rallied. The Hornets (4-3, 1-3) got as close as 68-63 on Sierra St. Cyr’s basket with 5:10 to go. They’d turn ice cold from there, going nearly four minutes without a point as Roanoke pulled away.
Terese Greene led SU with 18 points, while St. Cry notched 12 points with five assists. Olivia Weinel added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Kristina Harrel had 22 points (12 from the foul line) and Renee Alquiza and Whitney Hopson netted 14 each for Roanoke.
Men’s hoops: Marymount 85, SU 66
ARLINGTON — Trailing by two points, Marymount outscored Shenandoah University 48-27 in the second half to pull away to a romp on Wednesday.
Jaylen Williams scored 14 points to help the Hornets take a 39-37 lead at the break. SU shot a frigid 26 percent (9 of 35) over the final 20 minutes, while the Saints blazed at 68 percent (19 of 28). Marymount scored the first nine points of the second half and the Hornets never got closer than three points from there.
Williams led SU (2-6) with 24 points. Noah Adams added 11.
Xavier Reaves’ 20 points led a balanced attack for Marymount (5-4). Marcus Stubbs (14), Zamir Clifton (14), Montell Cooper (10) and Wyatt Hockenberry (10) also scored in double figures.
