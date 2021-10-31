Millbrook and James Wood had a total of eight people selected to the All-Region 4C cheerleading teams that were released on Friday.
First team selections for Millbrook are juniors Vanessa Newman and Caitlin Rosenberg and freshman Ava Mannarino. James Wood senior Kyla Mason also made the First Team.
Millbrook Second Team selections are seniors Molly Johnson and Julieanne Pullen and junior Maggie McCarthy. James Wood junior Iliana Martin also made the Second Team.
Field hockey: SU 4, Lynchburg 1
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University earned itself a bye in the upcoming Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament with a dominating win Saturday afternoon over the University of Lynchburg.
Shenandoah (14-2, 7-1 ODAC) and Lynchburg (12-6, 6-2) both came into the game as "others receiving votes" in the NFHCA Top 20 poll. SU outshot Lynchburg 14-5 and took five of the game's six penalty corners. SU goalkeeper Katie Garman made one save.
SU scored the last four goals and took the lead for good 11:23 into the game.
For SU, Mairead Mckibbin had two goals, Cassidy Morrison and Lindsey Florio each had one goal and Kelsey Jones and Lauren Tyre each had assists.
Second-seeded SU will face the winner of No. 3 Lynchburg-No. 6 Bridgewater on Thursday in the ODAC semifinals.
Women's soccer: SU 2, Roanoke 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University locked up the No. 5 seed for the ODAC Tournament with a Senior Day win over Roanoke College on Saturday.
Shenandoah (9-8-1, 5-3-1) will travel to No. 4 Washington & Lee for a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Elizabeth McGee scored 37 minutes in off a Victoria Pela assist and Pela scored off a Taylor Morris assist nine minutes later.
SU had a 12-10 shot edge over Roanoke (10-7-1, 4-5-1). The Maroons had a 9-7 edge in shots on goal. Hornets goalkeeper Karissa Dominick made eight saves to record her third shutout of the season.
College volleyball: SU sweeps tri-match
WINCHESTER – Shenandoah University completed its regular season on Saturday by beating Ferrum 3-1 (its 10th straight win over the Panthers) in an ODAC match and Hood 3-2 in non-conference action.
Shenandoah (7-16, 3-9 ODAC) earned the No. 8 seed in the ODAC Tournament by beating Ferrum (7-18, 2-9) by the scores of 20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15. The Hornets will play at No. 1 Washington & Lee at 7 p.m. in Wednesday's quarterfinals.
SU was led by sophomore Jillian Warter (match-high 14 kills, 10 digs), Kate Poppo (11 kills, nine digs), Cheyenne Price (seven kills), Caitlyn Houck and Abby Lichtenfels (17 assists each); Brooke Wagner (29 digs); and Aaliyah Chunn (six blocks).
The Hornets beat Hood (4-19) by the scores of 25-18, 21-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-8.
SU was led by Poppo (20 kills, 29 digs), Brooke Gast (15 kills, 11 digs), Chunn 10 (kills); Wagner (35 digs); Lichtenfels (23 assists); and Houck (18 assists).
Men's soccer: Lynchburg 4, SU 0
LYNCHBURG — Second-seeded University of Lynchburg defeated No. 7 SU in the ODAC quarterfinals on Saturday.
Lynchburg (14-3) scored two goals in each half to dispatch SU (8-9-2).
Lynchburg had a 13-9 edge in shots and a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks. Travis Jett made six saves for SU.
College cross country: SU women 4th in ODAC
BRIDGEWATER — Shenandoah University placed fourth out of 11 teams on Saturday at the ODAC Championships.
Lynchburg won with 26 points and Washington & Lee was second with 33. Eastern Mennonite scored 111 to top SU by one.
Senior Erin Atkinson placed 10th in 24 minutes and 30 seconds over 6,000 meters to earn All-ODAC honors.
Also for SU, Madeline Lotts was 26th, Ashley Benoit 27th, Makenna Thrush 33rd and Samantha Chambers 48th.
The SU men placed seventh out of nine teams with 165 points. Lynchburg won with 22 points and Washington & Lee was second with 45.
Jeremy Allinger (27th) had the Hornets' top finish in 28:24.5. Reed Davis (29th), Elias McGhie (38th), Ethan Harrower (53rd) and Christopher King (68th) rounded out the SU scorers.
The women return to action on Nov. 13 at the NCAA South/Southeast Regional Championships at Milliken Research Park in Spartanburg, S.C.
