WINCHESTER — Millbrook split a wrestling match at Handley on Wednesday, defeating Kettle Run 30-25 after dropping the opener 55-21 against Fauquier.
Matthew Topham paced the Pioneers with a pair of pins at 113 pounds.
Millbrook leaders: Elliot Rivera (106) 2-0; Cody Glover (132) 2-0, 1 pin; Daniel Flores (195) 2-0.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Sherando 59, Liberty 41
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando snapped an 11-game losing streak by outscoring Liberty 22-6 in the fourth quarter in a Class 4 Northwestern District win on Tuesday.
The Warriors (4-14, 2-9 district) led 15-12 after one quarter, trailed 28-25 at the half and led 37-35 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Sherando made 6 of 9 shots and was 8 for 10 on free throws.
Sherando leaders: James Harris 17 points (11 in the fourth quarter); Cole Armel 12 points, 7 rebounds; Keli Lawson 10 points, 7 rebounds; Darius Lane 10 points.
Millbrook 79, Fauquier 69
WARRENTON — Julien Hagerman scored 34 points to lead Millbrook to a Class 4 Northwestern District over Liberty on Tuesday. The Pioneers (13-5, 9-1 district) led 45-44 after three quarters.
Millbrook leaders: Tyson Stewart 20 points, Jordan Jackson 11 points.
Kettle Run 65, James Wood 63 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Kettle Run's Drew Tapscott hit a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in overtime to give the Cougars a Class 4 Northwestern District win over James Wood on Tuesday.
The Colonels (11-6, 6-4 district) were 3 of 8 from the free throw line in overtime and missed two free throws with eight seconds left while up 63-62. James Wood outscored Kettle Run 12-8 in the fourth quarter to the game at 58 but missed two shots to win it after holding the ball for the last 30 seconds.
James Wood trailed 15-11 after one quarter, led 31-30 at halftime, then fell behind 50-46 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Jacob Medina 13 points; Lavaughan Freeman 11 points, 9 rebounds; Tyrome McCarthy 11 points; James Cornwell 11 points.
Wednesday's score: Millbrook's game at Culpeper County was postponed because no officials showed up.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Millbrook 94, Culpeper County 18
WINCHESTER — Emily Magee pumped in 31 points and added three steals as unbeaten Millbrook whipped Culpeper County in Class 4 Northwestern District action.
The Pioneers improved to 19-0 overall and 11-0 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Avery O'Roke 18 points, 10 steals, 3 assists; Jenna McClung 12 points; Ali Hauck 11 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists; Cianna Harrison 10 points, 2 assists, 2 steals; Vanessa Cooper 5 steals.
Culpeper County 47, Handley 38
CULPEPER — Handley lost to Culpeper County in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday night. The Judges (3-15, 2-9 district) trailed 14-7 after one quarter, 24-16 at the half and 33-29 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Tierney Finley 14 points; Laura Hogan 9 points; Jadyn Washington 7 points.
Luray 56, Clarke County 45
LURAY — Emilee Weakley scored 37 points as Luray knocked off Clarke County in Bull Run District action.
The Bulldogs (16-1, 9-1) built a 31-19 halftime lead against the Eagles (8-11, 4-7).
Leaders — Clarke County: Ellie Brumback 16 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals; Sara Wenzel 12 points; Alison Sipe 8 points; Luray: Amber Tharpe 10 points.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Washington & Lee 65, Shenandoah 57
WINCHESTER — Washington & Lee raced to 24-13 lead after one quarter and built a 15-point halftime lead on the way to snapping Shenandoah University's three-game winning streak in an ODAC clash.
The Generals (13-6, 10-2) won their eighth straight, staving off a second-half comeback. Trailing 42-27 at the half, Shenandoah (11-7, 7-4) rallied to within 57-46 after three quarters. The Hornets got as close as 57-51 by scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter, but could get no closer as W&L ran off eight straight points.
Andy Smithey and Taylor Casey had 17 points each for the Generals. Olivia Weinel netted 17 points and Kelsey Jones added 11 for the Hornets.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Randolph-Macon 85, Shenandoah 59
ASHLAND — No. 3 Randolph-Macon never trailed and opened up a huge 46-21 halftime lead in an ODAC romp against Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
Buzz Anthony went 5-for-5, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers, in scoring 13 points in the first half for the Yellow Jackets, who made 19 of 35 shots (54 percent). SU was 8 or 22 in the half. SU never got closer than 23 points in the second half.
Anthony led the Jackets (18-1, 10-0) with 18 points, while Miles Mallory added 17. Alan Dabney paced the Hornets (6-13, 3-7). Former Millbrook High School standout Chris Oates had three 3-pointers off the bench for nine points.
