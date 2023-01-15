SWOOPE — Behind six individual champions, the Millbrook wrestling team captured the 17-school Buffalo Gap Bison Invitational on Saturday.
The Pioneers scored 209 points and Alleghany was second with 176.
Millbrook leaders: Landon Jones (106), Alex Stubblefield (126), Julian Cusick (150), Ezra Doyle-Naegeli (215) and Jett Helmut (285) each placed first; Jason Coleman (175) placed second; Caden Cruz (113) and Dev Patal (157) each placed third.
Sherando captures Freedom Duals
SOUTH RIDING — Sherando went 5-0 to capture the Freedom Duals on Saturday.
The Warriors defeated St. John's College 69-12, Thomas Edison 64-18, Dominion 46-31, King George 62-16 and Stone Bridge 37-30.
Sherando leaders: Anthony Lucchiani (126), Tyler Koerner (132), Brogan Teter (144) and Keagan Judd (150) each went 5-0.
Swimming: Sherando sweeps Millbrook
WINCHESTER — The Sherando girls won 124-42 and the boys won 102-55 against Millbrook in a Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet on Saturday at Jim Barnett Park's War Memorial building pool.
Sherando girls' winners: Taylor Smith, 200-meter IM, 2:28.99, 100 free, 1:01.30; Madelyn Twigg, 200 free, 2:23.23; Ellie Luong, 50 free, 28.89; Madison Reed, 100 fly, 1:06.42; Chelsey Jones, 100 back, 1:14.13; 200 medley relay (Audrey Kauffman, Reed, Smith, Lexee Schellhammer) 2:11.45; 200 free relay (Reed, Kauffman, Schellhammer, Smith) 1:59.46; 400 free relay (Luong, Sienna Forrer, Savannah Judy, Gracie Defibaugh) 4:45.21.
Millbrook girls' winners: Kiera Webster, 400 free, 5:06.46; Riley Pillo, 100 breast, 1:25.57.
Sherando boys' winners: Toby Winston, 200 IM, 2:26.84, 100 fly, 1:03.68; Austin Forrer, 400 free, 5:19.60, 100 breast, 1:21.50; Jackson Hepner, 100 back, 1:19.13; 200 medley relay (Evan Mercer, Forrer, Winston, Jack Ubert) 2:04.80; 200 free relay (Ubert, Joe Moe, Mercer, Winston) 1:51.13.
Millbrook boys' winners: Zack Carter, 200 free, 2:09.53, 100 free, 58.94; Nick Barreda, 50 free, 27.86; 400 free relay (Barreda, Wyatt Post, Franco Menay, Carter) 4:30.09.
Clarke teams top Madison County
STRASBURG — The Clarke County boys won 110-26 and the girls won 82-57 in a Bull Run District dual meet on Saturday at the Signal Knob Recreation Center.
Clarke County boys' winners: Patrick Whalen 200-yard free, 2:19.01, 500 free, 6:20.40; Ryan Hooks, 200 IM, 2:30.15, 100 fly, 1:07.01; Jefferson Fairbanks, 50 free, 23.91 (state-qualifying), 100 free, 57.93; Matthew Marsden, 100 back, 1:18.64; Danny Harwell, 100 breast, 1:29.11; 200 medley relay (Harwell, Jack Westbrook, Dylan Rosenbohm, Ethan Marchisano) 2:15.46; 200 free relay (Hooks, Ron Martin, Whalen, Fairbanks) 1:50.07; 400 free relay (Hooks, Whalen, Martin, Fairbanks) 4:13.34.
Clarke County girls' winners: Kyleigh Goforth, 200 free, 2:50.04, 500 free, 7:50.32; Noelle Whalen, 200 IM, 2:47.28, 100 fly, 1:14.44; Leah Mitchell, 100 back, 1:24.61; 200 medley relay (Mitchell, Goforth, Whalen, Rebecca Spitler) 2:31.53; 400 free relay (Goforth, Spitler, Spitler, Claire Quijadas) 5:48.78.
Girls' basketball: Clarke County 47, Strasburg 28
STRASBURG — Clarke County outscored Strasburg in every quarter to win Saturday and move into a tie for first place with Rappahannock County in the Bull Run District.
The Eagles (12-2, 7-1 district) led 13-8 after one quarter, 24-17 at the half and 38-24 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Keira Rohrbach, Alainah McKavish 10 points each; Kaiya Williams, Hailey Evans 8 points each.
Women's basketball: SU 60, Ferrum 47
FERRUM — Shenandoah University went on an 11-1 run to end the third quarter for a 45-35 lead and went on to defeat Ferrum in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference game on Saturday.
Shenandoah (10-5, 6-3 ODAC) opened the game on an 11-0 run against the Panthers (6-10, 2-7). The Hornets led 15-9 after one quarter, fell behind 23-17 after a 14-2 Ferrum run, then rebounded to take a 26-25 lead at the half.
A 3-pointer from Maggie Rooklin broke a 34-34 tie with 3:37 left in the third quarter to propel the Hornets to a 45-35 lead after three quarters.
Ferrum would get no closer than five points the rest of the way and was held to just one point over the final 3:40.
Shawnise Campbell led SU with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. Madisen Kimble had 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals and Terese Greene had 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Shenandoah shot 19 of 50 (38 percent) for the game to 33 percent (14 of 43) for the Panthers. The two teams split 66 rebounds.
Men's basketball: Roanoke 98, SU 64
SALEM — Roanoke College defeated Shenandoah Univeristy in an ODAC game Saturday at the Bast Center.
The Hornets (3-12, 0-6 ODAC) held an early 9-7 lead but the Maroons (14-2, 7-0) went on a 9-0 run and never trailed again in the game that was moved from Roanoke's permanent home, the Cregger Center, because of a burst pipe beneath the playing surface.
The Maroons led 44-23 at halftime.
Shenandoah's offense shot well in the second half, scoring 41 points in the final 20 minutes. The Hornets went 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and 13 for 23 from the field.
Roanoke out-rebounded SU 32-26 and its bench outscored the Hornets reserves 52-12.
SU was led by Binwi Bihai (21 points. eight rebounds, two assists) Joshua Stephen (17 points, three steals, two assists).
Wrestling: SU places 12th at Ursinus
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. — Shenandoah University finished 12th out of 16 teams on Saturday at the Will Abele Invitational hosted by Ursinus College.
The Hornets had 42.5 points. Rochester Institute of Technology won the event with 178.5.
The Hornets had two place winners in Dylan Weaver (third at 174) and Sean Rinebolt (sixth at 133).
Indoor track: SU shines in own event
WINCHESTER — Tucker Kindig, Kaitlin Measell and Kiara Felston each won field events to lead Shenandoah University at its annual Kaye and JJ Smith Invitational at Wilkins Center on Sunday.
Kindig set a facility record with a toss of 19.06 meters (62 feet, 6.4 inches) in winning the men's weight throw. He was also second in the shot put at 14.71 meters (48 feet, 3 inches).
Miles Moore (60-meter dash), William Crowder (200) and the 4x800 relay team (Elias McGhie, Reed Davis, Ethan Harrower and Zachary Hurd) each placed second. No times for track events or team scores were listed on the university release on Sunday evening.
The men's team had 24 personal bests in the event.
Maesell recorded a leap of 5.19 meters (17 feet, 0.3 inches) to win the women's long jump. Teammate Alexis Hubbard was third at 4.80 meters (15 feet, 9 inches).
Like Kindig on the men's side, Felston took first in the women's weight throw with a toss of 16.05 meters (52 feet, 8 inches) and was second in the shot put at 11.27 meters (36 feet, 11.7 inches).
Haley Van Voorhis (no event listed in the release) and the 4x800 relay team (Mackenzie Plowman, Erin Atkinson, Emma Nicely, and Amy Oleksy) had second-place finishes.
SU's women recorded 13 personal bests.
