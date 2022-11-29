Years of hard work led to a moment Nate Brookshire will always appreciate on Tuesday.
Millbrook’s Class 4 First Team All-State third baseman signed with NCAA Division II Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va., in a ceremony at Millbrook. Brookshire’s senior teammate Carl Keenan also signed to compete at the college level on Tuesday. The catcher will head to NCAA Division III Shenandoah University.
“It’s a big deal for me,” said Brookshire in a phone interview on Monday. “I’m really excited. This is something I’ve worked for for a long time.
“I don’t think this was a goal when I first started playing baseball when I was 4. But as I got older it started to become a goal, and now it’s a reality. I can’t wait [to play in college]. I think it’s going to be a blast.”
Brookshire is guaranteed a spot on the team and will play as an infielder for Shepherd of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Brookshire said he’s comfortable playing every infield position.
As a junior, Brookshire led the area with three home runs and 25 RBIs. He was third in the area with a .429 batting average, ranked fourth in stolen bases (21) and fifth in runs (23). He was also First Team All-Region 4C and All-C4 Northwestern District.
Brookshire said his recruitment with Shepherd began when he participated in a camp that the Rams held this summer. Shepherd is led by 11th-year head coach Matt McCarty, a Sherando graduate who had posted nine straight winning seasons before last year’s 18-22-1 (10-13-1 PSAC East) campaign. McCarty guided Shepherd to four NCAA D-II tourney appearances from 2014-18.
Brookshire said he liked the campus and the coaches when he went on a visit to the campus in early September, and he gave a verbal commitment in October.
“It’s a bigger school with a smaller feel,” Brookshire said. “Everybody seems to know everybody. The town really seems to support the school.”
Brookshire said he also heard good things about Shepherd from Ethan Burgreen, a 2022 Millbrook graduate and shortstop who will be a freshman for the Rams this year.
Brookshire said he’s thinking about studying business management at Shepherd.
Keenan is coming off a junior season in which he stood out defensively. The switch-hitter batted .275, had a .479 on-base percentage and 15 stolen bases, and led the area with 35 runs scored. He also went 2-0 on the mound, posting a 1.13 ERA and four saves in 18.2 innings. He was selected First Team All-Region and All-District.
Keenan will join a perennial powerhouse at Shenandoah. Twentieth-year head coach Kevin Anderson led the Hornets to a 37-12-1 record (14-5-1 ODAC) last spring and the squad’s fourth ODAC title since joining the league for the 2013 season. The Hornets qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the 11th time since 2009 and played in the championship round of the Winchester Regional.
Keenan will study data science & applied math with a minor in computer science.
Football: Seven Warriors make Region 4C team
Sherando senior AJ Santiago was selected at three different spots and the Warriors had seven players picked overall to highlight the All-Region 4C teams that were released on Tuesday.
Santiago is a First Team wide receiver and defensive back. He’s joined on the First Team by senior Gavyn Blye (offensive all-purpose) and sophomore running back Jason Foster.
Other local First Team selections are Handley senior defensive lineman Rodd’ney Davenport and junior defensive back Manno Lusca, and James Wood junior linebacker Zach Smith.
Santiago was named as a punt returner on the Second Team, which also features Warrior teammates Ethan Gonzalez (junior offensive lineman), Charlie Clawson (senior defensive lineman), Kaleb Nowlin (sophomore defensive end) and Micah Carlson (sophomore punter).
Handley senior Emerson Fusco was selected at two positions (running back and defensive back) on the Second Team, and he’s joined by teammate and senior offensive lineman Silas Young. Other Second Team selections are Millbrook senior offensive lineman Markell Harrison, senior defensive lineman Jett Helmut, junior defensive end Cole Purdy, and junior linebacker Cohen Creswell; and James Wood junior kick returner Lane Overbaugh.
Player of the Year awards went to Kettle Run senior wide receiver Jordan Tapscott (Offensive) and Loudoun County senior linebacker Jackson Snyder (Defensive). Charlie Porterfield is the Coach of the Year after guiding Kettle Run to the Region 4C title.
Boys’ basketball: Millbrook 56, Fauquier 34
WARRENTON — Millbrook defeated Fauquier in its season and Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Tuesday.
Millbrook leaders: Tyler Seminaro 17 points; Javell Holmes 11 points; Ryan Liero 7 points.
Rock Ridge 57, Sherando 52
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sherando led 27-22 at halftime but Rock Ridge outscored the Warriors 35-25 in the second half to win in the season-opener for both teams at Capital One Arena on Monday.
The Phoenix outscored the Warriors 16-8 in the third quarter to take a 38-35 lead.
Sherando leaders: Kellen Tyson 27 points; Lazare Adingono 9 points.
Freedom 54, James Wood 42
WINCHESTER — James Wood lost to Freedom (South Riding) in the season-opener for both teams in non-district action on Monday.
The Colonels trailed 15-11 after one quarter, 29-22 at the half, and 42-33 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Ashton Kees 11 points, 8 rebounds; Jared Neal 10 points, 5 rebounds; Chris Morrison 8 points, 7 rebounds.
Girls' basketball: MVCA 40, Wakefield Country Day 22
WINCHESTER — Mountain View Christian Academy defeated Wakefield Country Day in its season opener on Tuesday.
MVCA leaders: Eryn Demko 22 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals; Jocelyn Mengel 6 points, 7 steals, 4 assists; Kayde Walker 4 points, 5 rebounds.
Spotswood 65, Handley 39
PENN LAIRD — Spotswood jumped out to a 27-8 lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Handley in a non-district game on Tuesday.
Zoli Khalil had 27 points for the Trailblazers, who led 40-21 at halftime and 56-28 after three quarters against the Judges are 1-1.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 20 points; Jaydyn Washington 8 points; Olivia Jett 7 points.
