Shepherd University and the Burgreen family will soon renew a pretty successful relationship.
Millbrook senior Ethan Burgreen signed to continue his baseball career with the NCAA Division II Rams on Wednesday.
Burgreen will play shortstop and add to the history of Burgreen infielders at the Shepherdstown, W.Va., institution. Burgreen’s older brother Trenton was a four-year starting infielder for the Rams from 2017-20.
Trenton was coached by 2005 Sherando graduate Matt McCarty, now entering his 10th year as Shepherd’s baseball coach. Ethan’s experiences watching Trenton, and Ethan’s relationship with McCarty, went a long way toward his decision to go there.
“I got to see [Trenton] play there all four years, and he seemed to really like it,” said Ethan in a phone interview on Monday. “I got to see Shepherd for four years when I really didn’t get to see other colleges.
“Then as I started getting older, I kind of kept in touch with Mr. McCarty, and that just kind of led to the route there. [McCarty] is a younger coach who really relates to the players and is easy to talk to.”
Burgreen scored 13 runs and stole seven bases last spring for Millbrook, which went 13-3 and had the best overall Class 4 Northwestern District record during the regular season at 9-1. Burgreen had a stellar season on the mound, recording a 2.05 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.
Burgreen — who also looked at NCAA Division I Virginia Military Institute and Division III Mary Washington.— said he’s been in regular contact with McCarty about playing for Shepherd for more than a year. McCarty came to some of Burgreen’s Millbrook games last spring.
Burgreen likes Shepherd’s campus, proximity to Winchester and history of success.
The Rams went 22-14-1 overall and 18-12-1 last year in their first real season competing in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East (COVID-19 became a pandemic just before conference play began in 2020). Shepherd has had winning seasons every year under McCarty and advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament each year from 2016-18.
Burgreen said it means a great to deal to play in college. In addition to Trenton, Ethan’s older brother Nathan was also a college athlete. The 2014 Millbrook graduate ran cross country and track for NCAA Division I Radford University from 2014-17.
“It’s good to follow in their footsteps,” said Burgreen, who hasn’t decided on a major yet. “Not that many people get to compete in college. I’m blessed to have the opportunity, and I’m going to make the most of it.”
Boys' basketball: Clarke Co. 42, Strasburg 31
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County avenged an early-season loss to Strasburg with a victory on Wednesday.
The Eagles (6-7, 4-6) led 19-18 at the half and 30-24 after three quarters.
Leaders: Clarke County: Matthew Sipe 14 points (4 3-pointers); Cordell Broy 8 points; Will Booker 8 points; Luke Lyman 7 points; Strasburg: Walker Conrad 23.
Girls' basketball: Jefferson 59, James Wood 51
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — James Wood lost to Jefferson in non-district action on Wednesday.
James Wood (7-7) trailed 16-14 after one quarter, 28-23 at the half and 46-37 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocked shots; Gabby Valentinetti 10 points, 5 rebounds; Aleeya Silver 10 points; Emma Bursey had 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks; Aubrey Grove 8 rebounds.
Wrestling: Liberty 39, Handley 33
WINCHESTER — Liberty knocked off Handley in a tight Class 4 Northwestern District dual on Wednesday at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
Handley winners: Hayden Thompson (106), Nick Baker (120), Logan Westfall (126), Oscar Gutierrez (132), Simon Bishop (160), Raimel Almanzar (182), Quenton Mudd (220).
Men's basketball: Roanoke 80, SU 71, OT
WINCHESTER — Roanoke made 5 of 7 shots and outscored Shenandoah University 12-3 in overtime to pull out the ODAC win.
The Hornets had tied the contest at 68-68 on Jaylen Williams' jumper with 13 seconds left in regulation.
The Maroons scored the first four points in overtime before Marcus Taylor nailed a 3-pointer with 3:29 left. Taylor's basket would be the last for SU.
Efosa U-Edosomwan (8) and Kasey Draper (4) combined for all of Roanoke's points in the extra period. Draper finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds, while U-Edosomwan netted 17 points for the Maroons (13-4, 5-3).
Deondre McNeil had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Hornets (3-14, 2-6). Williams added 17 points and six rebounds.
