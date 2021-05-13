Millbrook senior libero Jessica Cleveland signed to play volleyball for NCAA Division III Misericordia University in a ceremony at Millbrook on Thursday.
Misericordia is in Dallas, Pa., and competes in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom.
A four-year varsity member, Cleveland contributed a team-high 107 digs as well as 16 aces during the Pioneers’ 11-0 spring season. In Millbrook’s last Virginia High School League season in 2019, Cleveland ranked second in the area with 221 digs and added 41 aces. She was a Region 4C second team and Class 4 Northwestern District first team selection.
The Cougars went 1-0 during their spring season. In 2019, they went 22-18 overall and 4-3 in the MAC Freedom.
Cleveland will enroll in the doctor of physical therapy program at Misericordia.
SU’s Martin named ODAC Baseball POY
FOREST — Freshman second baseman and pitcher Colby Martin was named the ODAC Player of the Year to headline six Shenandoah University baseball players who earned all-conference honors in selections announced Thursday.
Martin was joined on the ODAC first team by Sherando graduates and sophomores Pearce Bucher (third baseman) and Frankie Ritter (shortstop).
Senior first baseman Keegan Woolford was named to the second team for his third career All-ODAC selection. Classmate and right fielder Grant Thompson and sophomore starting pitcher Tad Dean, another Sherando graduate, were named to the third team.
Martin leads the league in batting average (.479), hits (70), runs (53), triples (7), total bases (118) and stolen bases (22) in addition to being third in doubles (13) and RBIs (50) and fourth in home runs (7). A closer on the mound, Martin’s three saves in seven appearances is third in the league.
The Lititz, Pa., native is the second SU player to be named ODAC PoY. Michael Paul earned the accolade in 2014.
Bucher’s 60 hits rank second in the ODAC and his .405 batting average is fifth. Ritter has a .369 batting average with 59 hits. His seven home runs and 39 RBIs are both fourth in the league.
Woolford leads the ODAC with 13 home runs (ninth nationally) and his 51 RBIs are second. Thompson hit .338 with 10 doubles, 3 homers and 27 RBIs.
Dean emerged as the Hornets’ No. 1 starter this season with a 5-1 record and three shutouts in 64.1 innings. His 2.38 ERA is No. 2 in the ODAC.
SU (28-9) hosts Eastern Mennonite (9-13) in a best-of-three ODAC semifinal series that starts on Saturday.
Sherando boys net win over Handley
WINCHESTER — Conner Saunders had five saves in a shutout effort as Sherando defeated Handley 3-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ soccer action on Thursday.
The Warriors improved to 3-3, while the Judges dropped to 0-4-2.
Sherando leaders: Wade Butler goal, assist; Jacob Hill goal; Dai Laduca goal.
Sherando girls' soccer edges Handley
STEPHENS CITY — Kendall Lincoln scored two goals to lead the Sherando girls' soccer team to a 2-1 Class 4 Northwestern District win over Handley on Thursday.
The Warriors are 4-2 and the Judges are 3-3.
For more details, see Saturday's edition of The Winchester Star.
Leaders — Sherando: Hannah Webber 5 saves. Handley: Alivia Ricci 1 goal, Emma Westfall 3 saves.
See's two-hitter fuels Warriors' win over Judges
WINCHESTER — Mason See fired a two-hitter as Sherando snapped a three game skid with a 12-0 rout of Handley in five innings of Class 4 Northwestern District baseball action on Thursday at Bridgeforth Field.
See struck out six and walked one as the Warriors improved to 3-4 overall, 3-3 district. Sherando scored three in the first, five in the fourth and four in the fifth. Handley dropped to 2-6, 0-6.
Leaders: Sherando: Drew Franchok 3 hits, 4 RBIs; James Harris two hits; Cole Armel 3 runs; Parker Clendenen double, 2 RBIs; Saxton Garver double, 2 runs; Tanner Muller 2 runs; Zach Symons 2 runs. Handley: Kaplan Ambrose hit; Bobby Crosen hit.
James Wood thumps Liberty in district baseball
WINCHESTER — James Wood pounded out 15 hits and scored multiple runs in all four of its at-bats in a 16-1 Class 4 Northwestern baseball win over Liberty in five innings on Thursday.
The Colonels (5-1, 4-1 district) scored two runs in the first, four in the second, three in the third and seven in the fourth.
James Wood leaders: Bodie Pullen 3 hits (two triples), 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kaden Spaid 2 hits, 3 RBIs; Jaden Ashby 3 hits (double, triple), 4 RBIs; Aden Payne 2 hits, 2 runs; Andrew Waters 2 hits (double), 2 RBIs; Jacob Roy 2 hits (double) 2 runs; Luke Gross (W) 3 IP, no runs, 2 hits, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts; Nick Bell 2 IP, 1 run, 3 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
James Wood boys' remain unbeaten with shutout
WINCHESTER — Chris Garcia and Seth Hammond each had hat tricks as James Wood routed Liberty 6-0 on Thursday.
The Colonels (5-0) have not allowed a goal this season.
James Wood leaders: Brandon Dunn 4 saves; Hammond 2 assists; Jonathan Resendiz 2 assists; Tristan Obert assist; Garcia assist.
James Wood girls throttle Liberty in soccer
BEALETON — Olivia Walker had a hat trick and two assists to lead the unbeaten James Wood girls' soccer team to a 9-3 rout of Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District soccer play on Thursday.
The Colonels improved to 5-0.
James Wood leaders: McKenna Newcome 2 goals, 2 assists; Katelyn Mounts 2 goals, 2 assists; Maddy Milburn goal; Grace Hawkins goal; Ella Myers assist; Sydney Rathel assist; Sadie Kerns 3 saves; Samantha Stevens 3 saves.
Undefeated Sherando girls net win over Handley
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District girls' tennis action with a 7-2 victory against Handley on Thursday.
The Warriors improved to 9-0, while the Judges dropped to 7-2.
Singles winners: Sherando: No. 1 Addy Gannon 8-5; No. 2 Lea Blevins 9-7; No. 4 Morgan Sutphin 8-5; No. 5 Emmy Woolever 8-5; No. 6 Kendall Clark 8-4. Handley: No. 3 Grace Meehan 8-6.
Doubles winners: Sherando: 1. Gannon-Sutphin 8-4; No. 3 Woolever-Clark 8-4. Handley: No. 2 Samantha Thomas-Marie Claire Miro 8-6.
Unbeaten Handley boys sweep Sherando
WINCHESTER — Unbeaten Handley improved to 8-0 on the season with a 9-0 sweep against Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District boys' tennis action on Thursday.
Singles winners: No. 1 Daniel Botros 8-2; No. 2 John-Henry Harrington (vs. Tommy Reese) 8-5; No. 3 Brendan Love 8-0; No. 4 Ty Dickson 8-1; No. 5 Ryan Mueller 8-0; No. 6 Trey Craft 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Botros-Harrington 8-4; Love-Frank Landrio 8-2; No. 3 Mueller-Alex Bowers 8-2.
Clarke County rallies to boys' tennis win
ELKTON — After falling behind 2-1 after doubles, Clarke County swept the singles matches to net a 7-2 Bull Run boys' tennis victory over East Rockingham on Thursday.
The Eagles improved to 6-1.
Singles winners: No. 1 Keith Dalton 9-7; No. 2 Ian Clapp 8-3; No. 3 Linus Pritchard 8-4; No. 4 Daniel Lai 8-5; No. 5. Jack Lucier 8-5; No. 6 Conor Thoresen 10-8.
Doubles winner: No. 2 Pritchard-Lai 8-4.
Outburst keys Sherando's softball win over Handley
WINCHESTER — Sherando broke open a 3-2 game with eight runs in the top of the third and rolled to a 16-5 Class 4 Northwestern District softball win over Handley in five innings on Thursday.
The Warriors improved to 5-1 overall and in the district, while the Judges dropped to 1-6 overall, 0-6 in the district.
Leaders: Sherando: Madison Harris 2 doubles, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Isabel Hall 3 RBIs; Tess Palmer 3 runs; Jessica Greene 3 runs; Makayla Campbell triple. Handley: Sarah Blowers 2 hits; Talley Sublett double, triples, 2 RBIs; Laura Hogan double.
