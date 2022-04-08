Millbrook High school girls’ soccer defender/midfielder Amanda Decker signed with NCAA Division III Mary Baldwin University in Staunton on Wednesday.
The senior is a four-year varsity member who has helped the Pioneers to a 3-4-1 record overall and a 1-2-1 mark in the district this season.
Decker will join a Mary Baldwin team that went 9-6-3 overall and 4-3-2 in the USA South in the fall.
Decker will study physical therapy.
Clarke County 8, Central 1
WOODSTOCK — Rebecca Camacho-Bruno had a hat trick as unbeaten Clarke County cruised romp over Central in Bull Run District action on Friday.
The Eagles improved to 4-0 overall, 3-0 district.
Other Clarke County leaders: Kelsey Elrod 2 goals; Abby Rogers 1 goal, 1 assist; Summer Toone and Audrey Price 1 goal each; Lily Suling and Campbell Neiman 1 assist each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.