Millbrook senior girls’ soccer player Katie Douglas recently signed to play for Johnson & Wales University, a United States Collegiate Athletic Association school located in Charlotte, N.C.
A four-year varsity player, Douglas will play forward for the Wildcats, who went 6-8-2 in 2019 (Johnson & Wales did not play this fall because of COVID-19). The Wildcats compete in the Eastern Metro Athletic Conference.
Douglas led Millbrook with three assists in her last season with the team in 2019.
Douglas — the daughter of Millbrook girls’ soccer coach Rob Douglas — will major in baking & pastry arts.
SU releases men’s, women’s hoops schedules
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University announced its men’s and women’s basketball schedules, which will be limited to ODAC Conference games only, on Friday.
Those 12-game schedules will be each of the league’s programs facing each other in a single round-robin format beginning on Jan. 23. Weekly schedules will be limited to Thursday-Saturday or Tuesday-Friday-Sunday during the five weeks of play.
Four teams will advance to the ODAC Tournament, which will be held March 4 and 6.
All league play this season, including the tournaments, will be on-campus. The respective No. 1 seeds will serve as tournament hosts.
On Jan. 23, SU hosts a doubleheader with the women hosting Guilford and the men taking on Emory & Henry.
SU’s women also welcome Hollins (Jan. 26), Eastern Mennonite (Feb. 4), Ferrum (Feb. 6), Randolph-Macon (Feb. 9) and Virginia Wesleyan (Feb. 12).
The men also host Roanoke (Jan.. 30), Randolph-Macon (Feb. 2), Ferrum (Feb. 13), Washington & Lee (Feb. 19) and Guilford (Feb. 27).
