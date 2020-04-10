Millbrook senior boys' basketball guards Julien Hagerman and Taralle Hayden will continue their basketball careers at Eastern Mennonite University and Allegany College of Maryland, respectively.
The 6-foot-2 Hagerman announced his commitment on Friday to NCAA Division III Eastern Mennonite, an Old Dominion Athletic Conference school located in Harrisonburg.
Hagerman was second in the area with a 14.2 scoring average and led the area with 62 made three-pointers, with no other player getting half that total. Hagerman was second in three-point percentage (35.4) and fifth in free throw percentage (74.1, 63 of 85). Hagerman was the Class 4 Northwestern District Co-Player of the Year, an All-Region 4C and Winchester Star All-Area First Team pick and a Class 4 Second Team All-State selection.
The Royals went 5-20 overall and 3-13 in the ODAC this year.
Hagerman will study physical education.
The 5-foot-11 Hayden announced his commitment on Jan. 22 to Allegany, a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I school located in Cumberland, Md.
Hayden ranked fifth in the area in points per game (12.5), third in assists (2.7) and tied for fourth in steals (1.7). Hayden was a Winchester Star Second Team All-Area selection.
The Trojans went 11-20 this season.
Hayden will study physical education.
SU announces men's soccer schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University men's soccer coach Zack MacDougall announced the program's schedule on Friday, a slate that will feature eight home games.
The Hornets (6-12 overall and 2-6 ODAC last fall) will open their season at home against Wilson College on Sept. 1 at Shentel Stadium. Other home dates are against: Mary Washington (Sept. 9), Penn College (Sept. 12), Hampden-Sydney (Sept. 30), Roanoke (Oct. 10), Randolph (Oct. 17, Homecoming and Senior Day), Lynchburg (Oct. 21) and Randolph-Macon (Oct. 27).
SU travels to: Virginia Wesleyan (Sept. 19), Regent (Sept. 20), Bridgewater (Sept. 23), Guilford (Sept. 26), Ferrum (Oct. 2), Goucher (Oct. 6), Eastern Mennonite (Oct. 14) and Emory & Henry (Oct. 24).
SU also plays neutral site games against Marymount (Sept. 4) and Berry (Sept. 6) at Catholic University.
Iowa standout to enter NBA draft
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa All-America center Luka Garza announced he'll enter the NBA draft process without an agent so he can maintain his college eligibility.
“This year was one I could never have imagined,” Garza said Friday. “None of the awards or accolades could have happened without the University of Iowa, my coaches, and my teammates. Choosing Coach [Fran] McCaffery and Iowa was the best decision I have ever made."
Garza was runner-up to Dayton's Obi Toppin for Associated Press national player of the year after averaging 26.2 points in Big Ten games, making him the first player to average at least 26 in conference play since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994.
Garza scored a school-record 740 points this season, breaking the program’s 50-year old record. He scored 20 or more in a school-record 16 straight Big Ten games, the longest streak by any player since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson (16) in 1987.
Report: Brees to join NBC after retirment
NEW YORK — Drew Brees might have secured his plans once his playing career has ended.
The New York Post is reporting that Brees will join NBC after he retires. The 41-year old New Orleans Saints quarterback will be going into his 20th NFL season this year.
Brees is expected to begin as an analyst on Notre Dame games and in the studio for “Football Night in America” before eventually moving into the “Sunday Night Football” booth.
An NBC spokesman said in an email to The Associated Press: “Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful.”
Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth have been paired in the Sunday night booth since 2009.
Ivy League standout headed to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ivy League scoring leader Mike Smith said Friday he's transferring to Michigan.
The 5-foot-11 Smith averaged 22.8 points a game last season at Columbia. He's ranked 11th by ESPN.com among grad transfers with immediate eligibility.
Smith missed most of the 2018-19 season because of a torn meniscus, but he came back strong while playing heavy minutes: Smith scored at least 14 points in every game in 2019-20.
Michigan needs help in the backcourt after the loss of senior Zavier Simpson. The school also announced recently that guard David DeJulius intended to enter the transfer portal.
Former Blackhawks defenseman dies at 78
TORONTO — Pat Stapleton, the former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman who famously kept an air of mystery over whether he possessed the puck from the winning goal of the 1972 Summit Series, has died. He was 79.
The Strathroy Rockets, a Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League team with which Stapleton was involved, said on its website he died Wednesday night. No cause was given.
Stapleton was on Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972 and is alleged to have claimed the puck from Paul Henderson’s series-winning goal over the Soviet Union.
Stapleton was usually coy when asked whether he indeed had what would be one of the most famous souvenirs in hockey. “They say I have it. We’ll keep that one going for a while,” Stapleton told the Toronto Sun in 2012.
After bouncing around, Stapleton ended up in Chicago, where his career took off. He played eight seasons with the Blackhawks from 1965-66 to 1972-73, helping them to Stanley Cup final appearances in 1971 and 1973.
