Millbrook junior setter Madison Koeller was named the Class 4 Northwestern District Volleyball Player of the Year in selections announced Monday.
Koeller and Carla Milton — selected as the district’s Coach of the Year — helped guide the Pioneers to a 19-1 overall record and a perfect 12-0 in the district during the regular season.
In the regular season, Koeller led the area in assists (677) and ranked third in aces (79), sixth in blocks (36), seventh in digs (193) and 10th in kills (111).
Joining Koeller on the First Team are Millbrook teammates and seniors Autumn Stroop (libero) and outside hitters Ariel Helmick and Madelyn White; James Wood senior setter Katey Matthews; Sherando senior outside hitter Regan Minney; and Handley junior setter/outside hitter Lindsay Pifer.
Second Team selections include James Wood junior libero Carsyn Vincent, sophomore middle hitter Lexi Taylor and junior outside hitter Melia Burch; Sherando senior outside hitter Saige Garver; and Millbrook junior middle hitter Ashley Roberts.
Honorable mention selections include Sherando senior setter Mackenzie Ingrassia and Handley senior libero Mya Swiger.
Sherando 3, Handley 0
STEPHENS CITY — Third-seeded Sherando beat No. 6 Handley by the scores of 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 in the first round of the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament on Monday night.
The Warriors (13-8) will play at No. 2 James Wood in Tuesday's semifinals at 6 p.m.
Handley’s season ends with a 5-16 record.
James Wood 3, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Second-seeded James Wood defeated No. 7 Liberty by the scores of 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 n the first round of the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament on Monday night.
The Colonels (16-5) will host No. 3 Sherando at 6 p.m. in Tuesday's semifinal round.
Clarke County 3, Luray 0
BERRYVILLE — Fourth-seeded Clarke County swept No. 5 Luray by the scores of 25-15, 25-23, 26-24 in the Bull Run District quarterfinals on Monday night.
The Eagles (14-7) will play at No. 1 East Rockingham at 6:30 p.m. in Tuesday's semifinals.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 15 kills, 5 blocks; Allie Lynch 25 assists; Abby Peace 6 kills; 6 blocks; Bailey Mayo 6 kills; Keira Rohrbach 8 blocks; Anna Spencer 5 blocks; Kacie Turner 2 aces.
Football: Clarke drops to 4th in Region 2B
Despite Friday night’s 28-14 win over East Rockingham, Clarke County dropped from third to fourth in the Region 2B ratings released by the Virginia High School League on Monday.
The Eagles (7-1, 22.5) trail No. 1 Stuarts Draft (5-1, 24.7) and Central (7-1) and Strasburg (6-1), which are tied for second at 22.7.
The top eight teams in the nine-team Region 2B ratings make the playoffs. Following Clarke County are No. 5 Buckingham County (4-2, 19.8), No. 6 Luray (4-3, 19.3), No. 7 East Rockingham (2-4, 16.8) and No. 8 Madison County (2-6, 15.3).
It should be noted that the VHSL has not factored in Central’s forfeit victory over Luray as of yet.
Clarke County travels to No. 6 Luray in a Bull Run District game Friday. The Eagles are 4-0 in the district and the Bulldogs are 1-3.
In Region 4C, the top four teams in the standings for the Class 4 Northwestern District and the Dulles District advance to the playoffs (Park View is not involved in the Dulles District standings). The current standings for each district are as follows:
Northwestern District: 1. Kettle Run 5-0 (clinched district title); T-2. Handley, James Wood 3-1; 4. Sherando 2-2; 5. Fauquier 1-3; 6. Millbrook 1-4; 7. Liberty 0-4.
Dulles District: 1. Broad Run 5-0; 2. Heritage 5-1; T-3. Loudoun County, Tuscarora 4-1; 5. Loudoun Valley 3-4; 6. Lightridge 1-4; 7. Rock Ridge 0-5; 8. Dominion 0-6.
Handley and James Wood have essentially locked up playoff berths, but each will look to make it official this weekend. The Judges host Liberty on Saturday and the Colonels travel to Millbrook on Friday. Even if they both lose, a Sherando win over Fauquier would mean Handley, Wood and Sherando will all join Kettle Run in the playoffs.
VHSL ratings could be used as tiebreakers in Region 4C, which has 16 teams. Handley is ranked sixth (25.5) behind Heritage (28.4), Kettle Run (27.9), Broad Run (27.5), Loudoun County (26.6) and Tuscarora (26.4). James Wood is seventh (25.1), Sherando is eighth (20.9) and Millbrook is 14th (16.6).
