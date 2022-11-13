Millbrook senior setter Madison Koeller was named the Volleyball Player of the Year and James Wood's Adrienne Patrick was picked as the Coach of the Year in All-Region 4C selections released on Friday.
Joining Koeller — who will play for NCAA Division I Bryant University in Rhode Island next year — on the All-Region 4C First Team are the James Wood freshman duo of outside hitter Kennedy Spaid and outside hitter/defensive specialist Brenna Corbin.
The Region 4C champion Colonels also had two Second Team selections in senior libero Carsyn Vincent and junior setter Paige Ahakuelo. Millbrook senior hitter Ashley Roberts, junior outside hitter Gracie Behneke and freshman Gigi Norris, who was picked as a defensive speclalist, and Handley senior setter/outside hitter Lindsay Pifer were also named to the Second Team.
Football: Clarke puts 6 on Bull Run 1st team
Clarke County had one selection on offense and five on defense as part of the All-Bull District First Team selections that were released on Friday.
The Eagles' First Team selections are senior running back Kyler Darlington, junior defensive lineman Alofi Sake, sophomore linebacker Carson Chinn, junior defensive back Will Booker, senior Tyler Sansom (defensive all-purpose) and senior punter Chris LeBlanc.
Second Team selections are Sake (offensive line), LeBlanc (kicker), junior defensive lineman Matthew Tapscott and senior defensive back Matthew Sipe.
Women's basketball: SU 59, Southern Virginia 35
WINCHESTER — In a rematch of last year's NCAA Division III first round NCAA Tournament contest, Shenandoah University defeated Southern Virginia in a non-conference game on Saturday.
The Hornets (2-0) scored the initial 20 points of the game against the Knights (1-1), who ended SU's season last year.
Southern Virginia, which shot 21 percent (12 for 56) for the game, missed its first 15 shots from the field and did not make a field goal until there was 8:40 left in the second quarter.
SU led 20-1 after one quarter, 34-12 at the half and 51-26 after three quarters. The Hornets made 9 of 17 shots in the first quarter.
SU's Madisen Kimble led all players with 19 points. Freshman Emily Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds and sophomore Terese Greene had 10 points.
Women's XC: SU's Atkinson qualifies for NCAAs
Shenandoah University graduate student Erin Atkinson was officially selected Sunday as an NCAA Cross Country Championships participant.
Atkinson, who finished 18th Saturday (24:14.7) at the South Regional to earn her spot for the second straight year, becomes the first woman in program history to be a repeat participant in the NCAA Championships. She also earned All-Region honors with her finish and is just the third woman in program history to earn multiple All-Region accolades.
The 2022 championships, hosted by Olivet College, are set for Saturday at the Forest Akers Golf Course at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. The women's 6,000-meter race starts at 11 a.m.
SU placed 13th with 357 points at Saturday's regionals at Lee Hall Mansion in Newport News. ODAC champion Lynchburg won with 30 points with Emory (Ga.) second (48) and Washington & Lee (90) third.
Madeline Lotts (63rd, 26:21.3), Mackenzie Plowman (96th, 27:50.8), Sarah Christy (100th, 27:53.7) and Allie Clarkson (101st, 27.45) rounded out the SU scorers.
