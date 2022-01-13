Millbrook senior guard Avery O’Roke is one of 103 girls from the Southeast Region and 19 from Virginia who have been nominated to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games.
Overall, more than 760 girls and boys high school basketball players from four regions of the country have been nominated to play in the two games, which will take place on March 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The 24 girls and 24 boys who will participate will be announced on Jan. 25 on ESPN’s “NBA Today” between 3-4 p.m.
O’Roke has signed with NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology. O’Roke averages an area-best 22.6 points per game for the 10-1 Pioneers. Heading into Wednesday, she also led the area in free throw percentage (83.7 percent on 41-of-49 shooting through 10 games) and 3-point shooting (14 of 32, 43.8 percent) and she also averages 2.8 steals and 2.2 assists per game.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 57, Handley 27
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando took a 16-0 lead after one quarter and cruised to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Handley on Thursday.
The Warriors improved to 13-2, 5-0 district, while the Judges dropped to 1-12, 0-5.
Leaders: Sherando: Grace Burke 20 points (5 3-pointers); Jaiden Polston 13 points; Handley: Nakayla Armel, Hannah Yerkie and Laura Hogan with 6 points each.
