Millbrook High School senior guard Avery O’Roke and junior forward Kennedi Rooks, who led the Pioneers to a state runner-up finish, were named to the Class 4 girls’ basketball First Team by the Virginia High School League on Wednesday.
O’Roke, who is headed to Division I New Jersey of Institute of Technology, averaged an area-best 22.4 points to go along with 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She shot 44.8 percent from the floor and 79.3 percent from the foul line for the season.
Rooks averaged 16.9 points, while recording 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.9 steals per game. She shot 40.7 percent from the floor and 64.6 percent from the foul line for the season.
Yasmine Brown, who led King’s Fork to a 71-67 victory over the Pioneers in the state title game, was named the Player of the Year. King’s Fork’s Maurice Fofano was selected Coach of the Year.
Boys’ tennis: James Wood 6, Fauquier 3
WINCHESTER — James Wood improved to 2-1 on the season with a Class 4 Northwestern District victory against Fauquier on Tuesday.
James Wood singles winners: No. 3 Zach Harris 8-2; No. 4 Trenton Gould 8-1; No 5. Landen Keffer 8-2, No. 6 David Bass won by forfeit.
James Wood doubles winners: No. 2 Harris-Gould 8-3; No. 3 Keffer-Bass won by forfeit.
Men’s lacrosse: SU 18, Allegheny 4
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University scored the contest’s first 11 goals and cruised to a romp against Allegheny at Shentel Stadium on Wednesday.
The Hornets (7-2) led 13-1 at the half against Allegheny (1-5). Tyler Held scored four times in the opening half to lead SU. Zach Heiderman notched three goals, while Jay Baker, Max Myers, Taylor Wright and James Stewart had two goals each.
SU keepers Isaac Graves (8) and Mark Isabelle (2) combined for 10 saves as SU outshot Allegheny 48-28.
SU’s Schannauer named ODAC PoW
FOREST — Shenandoah University junior Wyatt Schannauer has been named Old Dominion Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week in selections announced Tuesday.
Schannauer had three top 10 finishes this past weekend at the Washington & Lee Track & Field Invitational, including a win in the shot put (14.27 meters) to beat a field of 29 men. Schannauer was also sixth in the discus (40.25) and 10th in the hammer throw (41.00).
This is the second time the two-time ODAC shot put champion (one each in indoor and outdoor) has been named as the Field Athlete of the Week. He was also selected in January for indoor.
SU is back in action this weekend at the Dr. Jack Toms Invitational at the University of Lynchburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.