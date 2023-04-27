Millbrook High School senior Hannah Stephanites will continue her basketball career with Chatham University in Pittsburgh after signing with the NCAA Division III school in a ceremony at Millbrook on Thursday.
The 5-foot-11 Stephanites tied for second in the area with a 14.9 scoring average this year. She averaged 3.4 steals and 2.3 assists while shooting 72.2 percent from the foul line and 40.3 percent from 3-point range. She was a First Team All-Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Stephanites will join a Chatham team that went 19-8 overall and 14-6 in the 11-team Presidents’ Athletic Conference last year. The Cougars lost to Saint Vincent 68-52 in the PAC championship game after upsetting top-seeded Washington & Jefferson (24-3, 15-1 PAC) 57-40 in the semifinals.
Stephanites will major in business management.
Baseball: James Wood 13, Liberty 1 (5)
BEALETON — James Wood scored six runs in the first inning and went on to beat Liberty in five innings on Thursday in a Class 4 Northwestern District game.
The Colonels are 14-2 (9-0 district).
James Wood leaders: Nick Bell 3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts; Ethan Pingley 1 inning, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts; Jared Neal 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Colin McGuire 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, stolen base; Michael Jackson 2-4, double, 2 RBIs; John Copenhaver, Trevor Strosnider 2 RBIs each; Kemper Omps 1-2, 2 walks, 3 runs.
Sherando 8, Kettle Run 5
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando overcame a 5-0 early deficit to rally for a Class 4 Northwestern District victory against Kettle Run on Thursday.
The Warriors (9-8, 5-4) trailed by five heading into the bottom of the third. They scored twice in the third and twice in the fourth to pull within a run and took the lead for good with a three-run fifth. Hayden Lafever's RBI single tited the contest and Giancarlo Lisciandrello's two-run single gave Sherando the lead for good.
After the rough start, Cole Orr went the distance, allowing eight hits and six walks with no strikeouts.
Sherando leaders: Neil Holborn 2-4, run, RBI; Lafever 2-2, run, RBI; Trey Williams 1-2, run, RBI, 2 walks; Orr 2-4; Malachi Sloane 2-4, Lisciandrello 1-3, 3 RBIs.
Skyline 10, Handley 3
WINCHESTER — Skyline led 8-2 after four innings and went on to beat Handley on Thursday.
The Judges are 5-13.
Handley leaders: Dylon Moxley 1-3, run, RBI; Kaplan Ambrose 1-3, double, run and 1.1 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 1 strikeout; Griffin Hott 1-3, RBI.
Madison County 3, Clarke County 0
MADISON — Madison County's Kody Dobyns shut out Clarke County on one hit and struck out nine batters without walking anyone in a Bull Run District game on Thursday.
The Eagles are 6-9 (4-7). Theodore Wood singled in the first inning for Clarke and Aiden Wagner pitched a complete game, allowing three runs (all earned), three hits and one walk while striking out six batters. The Mountaineers scored all their runs in the fourth inning.
Softball: Sherando 9, Kettle Run 3
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings for a 7-2 lead and went on to defeat Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Thursday.
The Warriors are 12-5 (9-0 district).
Sherando leaders: Lily Wray complete game, 3 runs (all earned), 5 hits, 3 walks, 12 strikeouts in circle and 2-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Madison Harris 3-4, 2 doubles, triple, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Santanna Puller 1-3, run, RBI, walk; Anna Borst 1-3, RBI; Kayla Grum 1-3, run.
James Wood 8, Liberty 3
BEALETON — James Wood pulled away for a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Thursday.
The Colonels (15-2, 8-1 district) led 3-2 after two innings, 4-2 after three, 5-2 after four and 8-2 after six innings.
James Wood leaders: Jenna Shull complete game, 3 runs (all earned), 7 hits, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts in circle and 3-4, double, RBI; Izzy McKee 3-4, 3-run home run in sixth inning, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Sadie Kittoe 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 walks; Cadence Rieg 1-4, walk, 2 runs; Sydney Orndorff 1-3, double, RBI, walk; Skyla Compton 1-3, walk, 2 runs; Kayleigh Harden 1-3, run.
Skyline 23, Handley 2 (5)
WINCHESTER — Skyline took a 13-1 lead after two innings en route to a win over Handley on Thursday.
The Judges are 1-17.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 2-2, triple, 2 RBIs; Khadijah Long 1-1, run; Hailey Davis run.
Girls' soccer: James Wood 9, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Jolie Jenkins scored three goals and McKenna Newcome had one goal and four assists to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Thursday.
The Colonels are 12-1 (9-0 district).
Other James Wood leaders: Grace Zelaya Rivas 1 goal, 1 assist; Kelsey Gass, Allison Brant, Nayah Edwards, Maddie Shirley 1 goal each; Brooke Geary, Avery Wright, Jasmine Hackman 1 assist each; Jes Taylor, Lydia Watson 1 save each.
Clarke County 6, Madison County 0
MADISON — Clarke County remained undefeated at 11-0 overall and 9-0 in the Bull Run District with a win over Madison County on Thursday.
Clarke County leaders: Madison Toone 3 goals; Summer Toone, Leah Mitchell, Kelsey Elrod 1 goal each.
Boys' soccer: Sherando 2, Kettle Run 1
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando dealt Kettle Run its fourth straight defeat with a win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Thursday.
The Warriors are 5-6-2 (5-3-1 district).
Sherando leaders: Owen Wade 1 goal (game-winner), 1 assist; Joe Burton 1 goal; Timmy Hill 1 assist; Connor Sanders 6 saves.
Boys' tennis: Handley 7, Spotswood 2
PENN LAIRD — Handley ran its record to 12-2 with a non-district win over Spotswood on Thursday.
Handley winners: 1. Nathan Thomas 8-2; No. 2 Ty Dickson 8-3; No. 3 Jack Boye 8-6; No. 4 Carter Bessette 9-7; No. 6 William Brubaker 9-8 (7-4). Doubles: No. 1 Thomas/Boye 8-5; No. 3 Matthew Bosshard/Brubaker 8-6.
Sherando 7, Kettle Run 2
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando improved to 9-6 overall and 5-4 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Kettle Run on Thursday.
Sherando winners: Singles: No. 2 Greyson Foltz 9-7; No. 3 Emmett Gannon 9-8 (7-3); No. 4 Sam Brooks 8-4; No. 5 Connor Dudley 8-3; No. 6 Justin Jensen 8-0. Doubles: No. 2 Gannon/Brooks 8-6; No. 3 Nathan Hall/Kieran Lindberg 8-3.
Central 7, Clarke County 2
WOODSTOCK — Clarke County fell to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the Bull Run District with a loss to Central on Thursday.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 1 Linus Pritchard 8-4; No. 6 Thomas Dalton 9-8 (7-4).
Girls' tennis: Sherando 9, Kettle Run 0
NOKESVILLE — Sherando improved to 14-1 overall and 10-1 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a victory over Kettle Run on Thursday.
Sherando winners: Singles: No. 1 Michaela Koch 8-3; No. 2 Morgan Sutphin 8-3; No. 3 Emmy Woolever 8-0; No. 4 Gabriella Koch 8-0; No. 5 Katie Freilich 8-0; No. 6 Lia Gannon 8-1. Doubles: No. 1 M. Koch/Freilich 8-1; No. 2 Sutphin/Woolever 8-2; No. 3 G. Koch//Gannon 8-2.
James Wood 7, Liberty 2
WINCHESTER — James Wood improved to 6-8 overall and 4-7 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Liberty on Thursday.
James Wood winners: Singles: No. 1 Violet Quodala 8-2; No. 2 Sydney Delawder 8-0; No. 3 Julia Taylor 8-2; No. 4 Grace Owens 8-1; No. 6 Lilly Black 8-2. Doubles: No. 1 Quodala/Owens 8-4; No. 2 Delawder/Taylor 8-2.
Girls’ tennis: Central 7, Clarke Co. 2
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County won one singles match and one doubles match in a Bull Run District loss to Central on Thursday.
The Eagles are 3-10 (2-5 district).
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 2 Mary V. Simmons 9-7. Doubles: No. 2 Isabella Concha/Kylie Prazinko 8-1.
Cheerleading: Eichenlaub helps U.S. to title
ORLANDO, Fla. — Clarke County High School graduate and Morehead State University junior Chloe Eichenlaub competed on the U.S. team that recently took gold in the All Girls Premier Division of the International Cheer Union World Championships at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Team USA beat nine other countries to take gold and were the highest scoring team in any division at the ICU Worlds, which featured 52 countries competing from April 17-22.
In January, Eichenlaub’s Morehead State team All-Girls division at the Division I Universal Cheerleading Association College Nationals in Orlando, Fla. It was Morehead State’s first title in that division since 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.