Millbrook’s Kaylene Todd and Kiara Hill recently signed to play basketball at the college level.
Todd, a 6-foot guard/forward, will play for NCAA Division III Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg. Todd earned Class 4 All-Northwestern District Second Team honors this season after averaging 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Todd joins an EMU team that went 9-17 overall and 4-14 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference last year.
Todd will major in psychology.
Hill, a 5-10 guard, will play for Allegany College, a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association, in Cumberland, Md. Hill led the area in 3-point shooting (15 of 36, 41.7 percent) and made 41.9 percent of her shots overall (39 of 93). She averaged 4.6 points per game.
Hill will major in medical laboratory technology.
Baseball: Royals open season with romp
WINCHESTER — Garrett Gainey dominated on the mound and Joseph Despard went 4 for 4 with a homer as the Winchester Royals opened their Valley Baseball League season with an 11-1 victory in seven innings over the expansion Culpeper Cavaliers on Thursday.
Gainey allowed four hits and a run in a six-inning stint. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter.
The Royals broke open a scoreless game with six runs in the bottom of the third inning. Despard had two hits in the inning and later added a solo homer in the fifth. The Royals walked it off in the seventh as Despard singled, stole second and scored on Jancarlos Colon's single.
Camden Jackson (double), former Millbrook High standout Chandler Ballenger and Tyler Cox had two hits each for the Royals, who notched 12 hits.
Matthew Giberti had two of the Cavaliers' four hits, including a double.
Women’s lacrosse: SU’s Stiffler selected as All-Star
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Shenandoah University’s Emma Stiffler was named to play in the IWLCA Senior All-Star game in selections announced Thursday by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.
Stiffler will play for the South team in the annual game, which will be held at 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Tierney Field at the USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md. The Division III game is one of three on the day as the D-II game starts at 10 a.m. and the D-I contest wraps it up at 2:30 p.m.
Stiffler, a three-time first team All-ODAC honoree, is the leading scorer in SU history with 172 goals and 135 assists for 307 points. This season, she led the ODAC with 50 goals and 53 assists.
