WINCHESTER — Taylor Morris’ second-half goal snapped a scoreless tie and gave the Shenandoah University women’s soccer team a 1-0 exhibition victory over Shepherd University on Wednesday at Shentel Stadium.
Th Hornets, who concluded their regular season, held a shot edge throughout the match but did not break through until the 58:47 mark. Abby Alexa dribbled around a defender on the right sideline and headed toward the right side of the Shepherd goal. Alexa fed a pass to a wide open Taylor who touched the left side for the game-winner.
SU keeper Jordan Haack made four saves in the shutout. SU outshot Shepherd 17-7. The Rams played for their only time this spring.
Seniors Alexa, Bella Infuso, Abbie Marquette and Maiya Pencile were honored prior to the contest.
Generals sting Hornets in fourth period
LEXINGTON — Washington & Lee scored three goals in a little more than five minutes in the final period to snap a tie against Shenandoah University for a 5-2 ODAC field hockey win on Tuesday.
Trailing 2-0, SU tied the game with a pair of goals from Farren Winter in the second quarter. The contest stayed tied until the Generals (5-1, 5-1) scored at 51:38, 55:28 and 57:16. Grace Weise, who scored earlier in the match, had the first and third goals in the fourth-quarter outburst.
Kelsey Jones and Elizabeth Ranberger each had an assist for the Hornets. SU goalie Isabella Morande made 10 saves.
