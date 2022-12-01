WINCHESTER — Brynna Nesselrodt scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the James Wood girls' basketball team to a 55-37 win over Jefferson (W.Va.) on Thursday night at Shirley Gymnasium.
The Colonels also received 16 points from Jolie Jenkins.
Indoor track: James Wood sweeps meet at Millbrook
WINCHESTER — The James Wood boys and girls were each victorious in the six-team Millbrook Polar Bear Kickoff on Thursday.
The Colonel girls scored 151 points. Handley was second (73) and the Judges were followed by Warren County (56), Sherando (55), Millbrook (31) and Skyline (25).
The James Wood boys scored 136 points and were followed by Sherando (98), Handley (56), Warren County (54), Skyline (38) and Millbrook (34).
James Wood girls' leaders: Jocelyn Hempel (first in long jump, 14-8, and triple jump, 30-0); Omaie Aarami (first in 500, 1:36.48); Lauren Thompson (first in 1,000, 3:42.58); Hallie Lescalleet (first in 3,200, 13:12.30); 4x200, first in 2:05.29 (Abigail Paxton, Olivia Boyce, Macey Payne, Hempel); Reese Lassard (second in 1,000, 3:49.90); Alina Kieffer (second in 3,200, 13:19.82); 4x800, second in 11:38.24 (Kieffer, Lescalleet, Thompson, Emma Woshner).
Handley girls' leaders: Elizabeth Imoh (first in high jump, 5-0, and 55 hurdles, 9.51); Sarah Roberson (second in 500, 1:36.58); Monet Thomas (second in 300, 52.31).
Sherando girls' leaders: Mercedes Silver (first in 55, 8.10); Eva Winston (first in 1,600, 5:47.72); Brianna Polston (second in 55, 8.26); Cassidy Crittenden (second in 1,600, 6:00.19).
Millbrook girls' leaders: Jillian Taylor (first in shot put, 31-1.5); Caydence Bayne (first in 300, 50.63).
James Wood boys' leaders: Zach Smith (first in 300, 40.90, second in shot put, 35-8.5); Casey Floyd (first in 55 hurdles, 9.75); Gabriel Contreras (first in 3,200, 12:05.70); 4x200, first in 1:41.40 (Brandon Andrade, Elijah Richards, Smith, Floyd); 4x400 "A" team, first in 4:00.82 (Ivan Andrews, Landon Burdock, Floyd, Richards); Ryan Babington (second in triple jump, 34-9); Conner Kenney-Fitzner (second in 300, 42.00); 4x400 "B" team, second in 4:16.40 (Kenney-Fitzner, Scott Shepherd, Ryen Knotts, Gatlin Lockley).
Sherando boys' leaders: Joseph Burton (first in long jump, 16-8, second in 55, 7.15); Jhabari Jackson (first in 55, 7.14); Ben Freilich (first in 1,000, 2:59.06); 4x800, first in 8:57.63 (Brock Smith, Jed Bell, Freilich, Ryan Maki); Maki (second in 1,000, 3:01.74); David Johnston (second in 3,200, 12:35.81).
Handley boys' leaders: Rodd'ney Davenport (first in shot put, 37-4); Anderson Davis (first in high jump, 5-8); Elliott Redcay, first in 1,600 (4:53.22); Manno Lusca (second in 55 hurdles, 9.95).
Millbrook boys' leaders: Elijah McGee (second in long jump, 16-3); Scott Montgomery (second in 500, 1:14.37).
