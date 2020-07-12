Pearce Bucher had three hits in each game as the New Market Shockers swept a three-game series with the Grottoes Cardinals in Rockingham County Baseball League action that took place Friday and Saturday.
In Saturday's doubleheader at Grottoes' Shifflett Field, New Market (7-3) won the first game 6-5 and the second game 11-3 over the Cardinals (6-5). Doubleheader games are seven innings.
In the first game, New Market built up a 6-1 lead after four innings, then saw Grottoes make the score 6-5 with a run in the fifth and three in the sixth. Calvin Pastel entered the game in the seventh and earned his second save. After recording the first two outs, Pastel gave up a single and issued an intentional walk, but got a fielder's choice at third base to end the game.
The Shockers were led at the plate by Bucher (3 for 3 with two RBIs, a double and stolen base) and Henry Delavergne (2 for 3 with two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases). Colton Harlow (1-1) started and earned the win, giving up two runs (both earned) and five hits while striking out five batters in five innings.
In Saturday's first game, New Market grabbed an 8-0 lead after three and a half innings and scored its final three runs in the seventh inning to take an 11-2 lead. The Shockers had 17 hits and Joel Smith (1-0) pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs, eight hits and striking out six batters.
New Market was led offensively by Nick Goode (4 for 5 with two runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases); Pastel (2 for 4 with a double, triple, and three RBIs); Delavergne (3 for 5 with a double, triple, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base); Bucher (3 for 5 with two runs, a double and an RBI); and Ethan Laird (2 for 4 with two runs, a double, an RBI and a stolen base).
On Friday at New Market's Rebel Field, the Shockers built a 7-0 lead after four innings, but Grottoes tied the game with two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth. With the game tied 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh, New Market scored six runs to put the game away.
The Shockers' 13-hit attack was led by Goode (3 for 3 with four runs, two walks and a stolen base); Bucher (3 for 4 with two runs, three RBIs, a triple and a stolen base); Matt House (3 for 5 with two runs, two RBIs and a double); Delavergne (2 for 5 with three runs, two RBIs and two walks), and Moon (2 for 5).
Darrell Thompson started and pitched six innings, allowing seven runs (four earned), eight hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings. CJ Morton earned the win in relief, allowing one earned run, two hits, two walks and striking out one in two innings.
Heading into Sunday night's action, New Market and Clover Hill (7-3) are tied for first in the RCBL. The Shockers' next game is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against the Montezuma Braves.
Generals pick up pair of wins
The Blue Ridge Generals 18-and-under travel baseball team defeated the Virginia Breeze 3-1 on Friday and Swamp Things Lime 8-1 on Saturday to improve their record to 5-3-1.
In a six-inning game played at Buck Bowman Park in Dayton on Saturday, Blue Ridge gave up a run in the top of the first inning but Blue Ridge scored two runs in the first, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Generals had nine hits.
Enrique Grijalva earned the win, allowing one earned run, one hit and two walks in four innings. Kamien Gonzalez pitched two shutout innings to finish, allowing two hits and striking out three batters.
For Blue Ridge, Jack Reisenweber went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, Sean Garvin went 1 for 2 with a run and two RBIs, Ryan Miller went 1 for 2 with two RBIs; Trevor Wright went 1 for 1 with a walk and two runs; and Jack Taylor went 1 for 1 with a run, an RBI and two walks.
In a five-inning game at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg on Friday, Blue Ridge defeated the Virginia Breeze despite recording only two hits.
The Generals scored all of their runs in the second inning without the benefit of a hit. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases. Matt Williams walked to score Taylor, Reisenweber scored on a wild pitch, and then Miller scored on a passed ball.
Wright and Henry Cooke had hits for Blue Ridge.
On the mound, two Generals combined to allow only two hits. Taylor started and pitched three hitless innings, walking four and striking out five. Will Rickets allowed one unearned run, two hits and two walks while striking out one.
Renegades split pair of games
The Winchester Renegades defeated McLean 7-0 on Saturday but lost its first game of the season 14-4 to Vienna on Sunday.
On Saturday, Tommy Downey and Tim Hughes combined to shut out McLean on eight hits in a 7-0 at Bridgeforth Field.
Downey pitched six innings and allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters. Hughes went three innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.
Winchester (3-1-1) scored one run in the third inning, two in the sixth and four in the eighth inning and had eight hits.
The Renegades were led at the plate by Danny Lyman (3 for 4 with two runs), Drew Franchok (2 for 4 with two runs), Lucas Whitacre (1 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base), Eamon Juday (1 for 5 with two RBIs) and Hayden Cunningham (one run and two walks).
In a road game on Sunday, Vienna jumped out to a 7-1 lead after two innings. Winchester scored three runs in the sixth but Vienna (15 hits) scored six times in the seventh to end the game via the run rule.
The Renegades had four hits. They were led by Juday (2 for 4 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs) Hughes (1 for 3 with an RBI) and Whitacre (1 for 3 with a run).
Winchester will next play today at 5:30 p.m. at Boonsboro (Md.).
Anderson takes LLM race at Winchester Speedway
WINCHESTER — Andy Anderson drove to his first win of the season in Saturday night's 35-lap Limited Late Model race at Winchester Speedway. Saturday was the fourth night of action for Winchester Speedway, which did not start racing until June 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The win for Anderson, worth $1,500, came steering his Bruce Kane-owned Rocket No. 15K.
Wesley Bonebrake and Anderson brought the field to green with Anderson taking control as the field dove into turn one. Despite heavy lapped traffic and a lap 29 caution, Anderson led all 35 laps. Tyler Emory took second.
"With the way the track was here tonight I knew I had to get to the front first," said Anderson in a news release. "I just want to thank Bruce Kane and everybody on this team for a great car tonight."
Bonebrake, Scott Palmer and Derick Quade completed the top five. Taking heat race wins in the 40-car field were Quade, Anderson, Emory and Bonebrake.
Steve Lowery drove his crate powered Rocket No. 48 to the win in the 15-lap Limited Late Model B-Feature. Scott Sweeney, Tanner Kerr, Scott Sweeney Jr. and Ronnie Martin Jr. rounded out the top five.
Mike Franklin scored his second win in a row in the 30-lap E-Mod contest. Franklin shot from his second starting spot and led throughout to earn $1,000 aboard his Greg Gunter-owned Lethal Chassis No. 74. Rick Hulson, Justin Cullum, Mike Corbin and Beau Aikey rounded out the top five.
Dylan Rutherford earned his first career division win in the 20-lap Pure Stock main race. He was followed by Jeremy Tinsman, Randy Zechman, Dwayne Snyder and Ethan Ours.
Cody Sumption rolled to his third win of the season in the 15-lap Enduro Stock feature. He was followed by Nathaniel Younker, Chad Brill, Randy Linaburg and Sam Caravello.
John Marks won the 12-lap WVRC Vintage feature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.