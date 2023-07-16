NEW MARKET — The New Market Rebels scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and went on to a 6-3 Valley Baseball League win over the Winchester Royals on Sunday.
The Royals (20-14) — who were rained out at first-place Strasburg on Saturday — tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth. Winchester added a run in the eighth against the Rebels (14-24).
Winchester was led by Camden Jackson (1 for 3 with three runs and a walk), Haden Madagan (2 for 4 with a double), Chandler Ballenger (2 for 4), David Stokeley (1 for 4 with an RBI), Bailey Matela (five innings, two runs, both earned, four hits, three walks, five strikeouts) and Domenic Rowlands (1.1 innings, zero runs, zero hits, one walk, one strikeout).
On Friday, Jerrod Jenkins and Roberto Velasquez combined to pitch a two-hit shutout as the the Winchester Royals defeated Woodstock 4-0 on Friday at Bridgeforth Field.
The Royals scored all the game's runs in the fourth inning on a grand slam by Dominic Joseph (2 for 4).
A Millbrook graduate, Jenkins pitched the first six innings and allowed one hit and two walks and struck out seven batters to improve to 2-1. Velasquez pitched the last three innings and allowed one hit and no walks while striking out three batters to earn his third save.
Winchester was also led by Jancarlos Colon (3 for 5 with two stolen bases), Jayson Gonzalez (2 for 4 with a run) and Chandler Ballenger (1 for 3 with a walk).
College baseball: Four SU players named All-State
Graduate student Frankie Ritter and seniors Gavin Horning and Jacob Bell were named to the First Team and Pearce Bucher was selected to the Second Team as part of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State teams released last week.
A Sherando graduate, Ritter earns his third All-State selection after batting .347, with 31 RBIs and 22 steals. Defensively, the shortstop led the Hornets with 158 assists. Ritter had 282 career hits, a program and Old Dominion Athletic Conference record.
Horning batted .409 with seven home runs and 60 RBIs. He reached base a combined 49 times between walks and hit-by-pitches.
Bell, a James Wood graduate, led all SU starting pitchers with a 2.23 ERA in 12 starts. In 88.2 innings, the right-hander struck out 71 batters and held the opposition to a .239 batting average.
Bucher, the Hornets' first basemen, had 73 hits for a .338 batting average. The Sherando graduate had 92 total bases and 46 RBIs.
