Led by offensive and defensive selection Danny Lyman, Clarke County had nine people earn first team honors on the All-Bull Run District football teams that were released on Monday.
A senior, Lyman was selected as a wide receiver and defensive back.
Eagles who joined Lyman on the first team offense are senior lineman Rhett Lawson, senior running back Peyton Rutherford, senior quarterback Casey Childs and senior kicker Kellan Dalton.
Other defensive second team selections are junior end Trey Trenary, senior lineman Grayson Aylestock, senior linebacker Cody Sowers and senior defensive back Jacob Weddle.
The Eagles had five players account for six selections on the second team. Senior Wade Anderson was picked as a center and punter and he was joined by junior offensive lineman Luke Brumback, senior defensive end Izaac Jackson, junior linebacker Sam Brumback and senior Jack Taylor, who has played both linebacker and defensive back this year and is an all-purpose selection.
The Offensive Player of the Year is Luray running back Austin Holloway and the Defensive Player of the Year is East Rockingham linebacker Trenton Morris.
FIELD HOCKEY
SU receives berth in ECAC tournament
DANBURY, Conn. — Shenandoah University, the runner-up in the ODAC tournament, was selected to play in the the ECAC Division III Championships on Monday.
The second-seeded Hornets (15-4) received a first round bye and will take on No. 3 Alvernia College (11-9) at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Lebanon Valley College.
No. 4 Wesley College hosts No. 5 Juniata College at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13 in the first round. The winner of that game plays No. 1 Lebanon Valley on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The semifinal winners will meet in the title game on Sunday at noon.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Hornets land spot in ECAC tournament
DANBURY, Conn. — Shenandoah University earned a bid to the ECAC Championship in selections announced Monday.
The Hornets (11-8) are the No. 3 seed in the McDaniel pod and plays No. 2 Pfeiffer (12-4) University in the opening round of the 16-team tournament on Saturday at McDaniel. The Falcons and Hornets have never met in women's soccer.
Top-seeded McDaniel faces No. 4 PSU-Behrend in the other first round game at McDaniel. The semifinal winners play for the pod title on Sunday at noon.
The pod winner advances to the tournament semifinals on November 23 at a site to be determined.
