NEW ORLEANS — Shenandoah University had nine indoor track & field student-athletes earn All-Region honors for the 2021 season as announced Friday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
To earn All-Region honors, an athlete must be one of the top 5 individuals in the region.
John Kindig and Kaitlin Meassel own the top regional performances in men’s weight throw (52 feet, 4.5 inches) and women’s long jump (17-6.25), respectively.
Rebecca Doran and Miles Moore each picked up the honor in a pair of events. Doran was named in the 3,000 (10:40.47) and 5,000 (18:41.39) meters and Moore in both the 60 (7.05) and 200 (22.70).
Other men’s honorees are Andre Jackson in the 60 (6.96), Tyler McCarthy in the 5,000 (16:40.12), Wyatt Schannauer in the shot put (44-10.75) and Tyler Smith in the 5,000 (18:12.81). For the women, Erin Atkinson was honored in the 5,000 (20:32.91).
Millbrook girls beat Colonels to stay perfect
WINCHESTER — The Millbrook girls’ basketball team outscored James Wood 44-18 in the first half and improved to 8-0 with a 68-35 win on Thursday night at the Colonels’ Shirley Gymnasium.
The Pioneers extended their lead to 55-25 after three quarters in beating James Wood (1-7).
Leaders — Millbrook: Avery O’Roke 21 points; Kennedi Rooks 15 points; Hannah Stephanites 12 points. James Wood: Brooklyn Crate 10 points; Emmagrace Bursey 9 points; Aubrey Grove 8 points, 6 rebounds.
Sherando girls lead way at swim competition
WINCHESTER — The Sherando girls’ swimming team captured both the Frederick County Pentathlon and Mini Pentathlon meet that was held last Saturday at Jim Barnett Park’s War Memorial building pool.
Complete results were not submitted until Friday due to some timing errors during the meet.
Swimmers were required to compete in all five events in order to score for their team. For the Pentathlon, that was 100 meters each of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle and the 200 individual medley. Mini Pentathlon competitors swam in events that were half the distance of the Pentathlon events.
The Sherando girls’ won the Pentathlon with 184 points. James Wood was second with 150 and Millbrook was third with 44. In the Mini Pentathlon, the Warriors (56.5) were followed by James Wood (30) and Millbrook (18.5).
James Wood won the boys’ Pentathlon with 180 points, and the Colonels were followed by Sherando (126) and Millbrook (56). The Pioneers took first in the Mini Pentathlon with 64 points. James Wood was second with 22 and Sherando was third with 19.
Sherando senior Emma De Jong won the girls’ Pentathlon competition by 20 points with a total of 68, and teammate Hannah Motley won all five events to win by 6.5 in the Mini Pentathlon competition with 30.
James Wood sophomore Paul Warnagiris won the boys’ Pentathlon by eight points with a total of 68. Millbrook’s Ben Rayburn also won by eight points in the Mini Pentathlon, scoring 36.
Individual relay points were calculated using total points scored by that team and dividing that number by four. The points awarded in the Mini Pentathlon events were half the total awarded in the Pentathlon competition.
Sherando girls’ Pentathlon winners: 200 medley relay: Madelyn Twigg, De Jong, Taylor Smith, Lexee Schellhammer, 2:05.95; 100 fly: Smith, 1:06.82; 100 back: De Jong, 1:08.78; 100 free: De Jong 1:00.54; 200 free relay: Smith, Natalee Tusing, Twigg, De Jong, 1:54.54.
James Wood girls’ Pentathlon winners: 100 breast: Paige Simko, 1:17.08; 200 IM: Lauren Masters, 2:30.87.
Girls’ Pentathlon individuals: 1. De Jong, Sherando, 68 points; 2. Masters, Wood, 48; 3. Simko, Wood 44; 4. Smith, Sherando, 38, 5. Kimberly Warnagiris, Wood (3rd in 100 back, 1:09.83), 36; 6. Twigg, Sherando (2nd in 100 back, 1:09.53), 34.
James Wood boys’ Pentathlon winners: 200 medley relay: Warnagiris, Eli Britton, Andrew Thompson, Trent Rakowski, 2:03.89; 100 back: Warnagiris, 1:04.08; 100 free: Warnagiris, 57.84; 200 IM: Warnagiris, 2:17.10; 200 free relay: Adam Stautzenbach, Thompson, Rakowski, Warnagiris, 1:50.44.
Sherando boys’ Pentathlon winners: 100 fly: Peter Pham, 1:02.14; 100 breast, Trevor Cram, 1:09.37.
Boys’ Pentathlon individuals: 1. Warnagiris, Wood, 68 points; 2. Pham, Sherando, 60; 3. Thompson, Wood (3rd in 100 back, 1:13.08, and 200 IM, 2:32.52), 46; 4. Cram, Sherando, 44; 5. Rakowski, Wood (4th in 100 back, 1:16.11), 26; 6. Aidan Post, Millbrook (4th in 200 IM, 2:37.25), 24.
Sherando girls’ Mini Pentathlon winners: 50 fly: Motley, 37.90; 50 back: Motley, 38.13; 50 breast: Motley, 42.96; 50 free: Motley, 32.89; 100 IM: Motley, 1:21.01.
Girls’ Mini Pentathlon individuals: 1. Motley, Sherando, 30 points; 2. Emma Shipp, Millbrook, (tied for 2nd in 100 IM, 1:30.51), 23.5; 3. Alyssah McGuire, Wood (2nd in 50 fly, 38.91, and 50 back, 39.98), 20; 4. Addy Wallin, Sherando (2nd in 50 breast, 43.78), 15.5; 5. Sammy Krueger, Wood (3rd in 50 breast, 47.48), 15; 6. Jennifer Angel, Sherando (2nd in 50 free, 34.69), 11.
Millbrook boys’ Mini Pentathlon winners: 50 fly: Rayburn, 31.65; 50 free: Rayburn, 29.49; 100 IM: Rayburn, 1:18.78.
James Wood boys’ Mini Pentathlon winners: 50 back: Ethan Britton, 36.54.
Sherando boys’ Mini Pentathlon winners: 50 breast: Jack Ubert, 41.30.
Boys’ Mini Pentathlon individuals: 1. Rayburn, Millbrook, 36 points; 2. Ryan Lowman, Millbrook (2nd in 50 fly, 32.40, and 100 IM, 1:21.39), 28; T-3. Ubert, Sherando and Nicholas Barreda, Millbrook (2nd in 50 free, 30.68), 24; 5. Britton, Wood, 20; 6. Gabriel Boone, Wood (4th in 50 free, 31.33), 11.
