Handley club lacrosse member and Millbrook senior Michael Olejarz has committed to continue his career at NCAA Division III Marymount University in Arlington.
A defender and captain, Olejarz had one assist, 24 groundballs and 31 caused turnovers as a junior. He is a four-year varsity member.
Olejarz joins a Saints program that competes in the Atlantic East Conference. Marymount was 1-6 before the rest of this season was canceled because of COVID-19. In 2019, Marymount was 7-11 overall and 4-2 in conference play.
Olejarz will major in cybersecurity.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SU announces schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University 14th-year head coach Liz Pike recently announced her 2020 schedule.
The Hornets (11-9, 6-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference in 2019) have a seven-game home slate that kicks off on Sept. 1 with a 4 p.m. non-conference game against former USA South foe North Carolina Wesleyan.
Pike’s club also hosts Gettysburg (Sept. 12, 5 p.m.) in non-league play before the ODAC slate starts in the final weekend of September.
The Hornets’ first road trip will be for the St. Mary’s of Maryland on Sept. 5 and 6. SU will face Salisbury on the opening day and the host Seahawks on the second day. The Hornets also have non-conference road games at Hood (Sept. 16) and Mary Washington (Sept. 23) in the season’s first month.
Shenandoah hosts Washington & Lee (Oct. 7, 7 p.m.), Randolph (Oct. 16, 7 p.m.), Bridgewater (Oct. 21, 4 p.m.), Sweet Briar (Oct. 24, 4 p.m.) and Emory & Henry (Oct. 31, 5 p.m., Senior Day) in league play while traveling to Roanoke (Sept. 26), Lynchburg (Oct. 3), Guilford (Oct. 10), Hollins (Oct. 14) and Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 28).
As part of the league’s unbalanced schedule, the Hornets do not face Randolph-Macon, Eastern Mennonite or Ferrum in ODAC regular season play this season.
The Randolph game will be the first athletic competition for Homecoming Weekend 2020.
“Our women continually improved last season and we are looking to build upon that growth,” Pike said in a news release. “This schedule is going to challenge us early and prepare us for the ODAC.
“I know our student-athletes have been working hard at home and are looking forward to their return to campus this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.