WINCHESTER — Sydney Orndorff hit three home runs — including two in a nine-run sixth inning that ended the game — to lead the James Wood softball team to a 20-9 home win over Millbrook in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Friday night.
With James Wood (2-5, 2-1 district) up 11-9 after Millbrook (4-4, 1-2) scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning, Orndorff (3 for 5, four runs, seven RBIs) led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run. With the score 16-9, she then ended the game with a grand slam.
In between, Ellie Johnson (2 for 3, six RBIs) hit her second home run of the game, a two-run home run that made it 14-9. Millbrook led 6-1 after two a half innings, but James Wood scored three in the fourth and seven in the fifth, when Johnson hit a three-run home run.
Other James Wood leaders: Cadence Rieg 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caitlyn Shutts 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Laken Whipkey 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sadie Kittoe 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Izzy McKee 2-5, 2 runs; Sophia Mezzatesta 2 runs.
Millbrook leaders: Alexis McFarland 3-3, 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Kenzie Edwards 2-3, 2 home runs, 3 RBIs, 3 runs, Allie Simmons, Emily Jeffries each 2-4; Grace Badnek solo home run.
Skyline 8, Sherando 2
FRONT ROYAL — Skyline scored six runs in the first three innings and went on to defeat Sherando on Friday. The Warriors are 1-6.
Sherando leaders: Abby Vadnais 1-2, run, 2 walks, stolen base; Emma Chunta, Anna Borst 1-3 each; Madison Harris run.
Baseball: Sherando 6, Skyline 1
STEPHENS CITY — Gary Keats allowed three hits and struck out 10 through 5.2 innings to lead unbeaten Sherando to victory against Skyline on Friday.
The Warriors (6-0) scored in four of their six at-bats, including two runs in the second and two in the fifth.
Other Sherando leaders: Terrell Roberts 2 hits; 2 RBIs;; David English 2 hits (triple), 2 runs; Cole Orr 2 hits (double); Tyler Campbell 2 hits; Trey Williams double.
Girls' soccer: James Wood 7, Millbrook 2
WINCHESTER — Sidney Rathel and McKenna Newcome each had hat tricks to lead visiting James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win against Millbrook on Friday.
Rathel also had an assist for the Colonels (6-0, 4-0 district), who had an 18-9 shot edge. The Pioneers are 3-3 (1-2).
Other James Wood leaders: Sloane Ferrebee 2 assists; Jolie Jenkins 1 goal; Madeline Heustis, Maddie Shirley 1 assist each; Sami Stevens 3 saves.
Millbrook leaders: Molly Ludwig, Kaitlyn Arthur 1 goal each; Amy Huggett 1 assist; Skylar Decker 11 saves.
Boys' tennis: Millbrook 9, James Wood 0
WINCHESTER — Visiting Millbrook defeated James Wood in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Friday.
The Pioneers are 6-3 (4-1 district) and the Colonels are 4-2 (2-1).
Singles winners: No. 1 Nathan Simmons 8-6; No. 2 Jack Muldowney 8-3; No. 3 Ian Duckstein 8-1; No. 4 Ben Yeager 8-2; No. 5 John Doepper 8-4; No. 6 Angel Ayad 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Simmons/Muldowney 8-1; No. 2 Duckstein/Yeager 8-0; No. 3 Doepper/Ayad 8-1.
Loudoun County 8, Sherando 1
LEESBURG — Sherando dropped to 2-5 with a non-district loss to Loudoun County on Friday.
Sherando doubles winner: No. 2 Adam Hall/Justin Lee 8-5.
Girls' tennis: Millbrook 9, James Wood 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook cruised to a rout of James Wood in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Friday. The Pioneers are 8-1, 4-1 district and the Colonels are 3-1, 2-1.
Singles winners: No. 1 Kinsey Knox won by forfeit; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-1; No. 3 Amanda Dalton 8-0; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 8-0; No. 5 Lauren Durbin 8-6; No. 6. Kiley Carter 9-8 (7-4).
Doubles winners: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 8-1; No. 2 Townes/Cotterell 8-2; No. 3 Durbin/Carter 8-3.
