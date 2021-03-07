WINCHESTER — Junior guard Avery O’Roke scored 38 points and surpassed 1,000 career points to lead the Milllbrook girls’ basketball team to a 75-58 win over Martinsburg (W.Va.) on Saturday.
O’Roke needed 22 points to reach 1,000, and she scored 24 in the first half. O’Roke had 16 in the first quarter as the Bulldogs took a 26-25 lead and eight in the second quarter to help the Pioneers (2-0) take a 42-34 lead. O’Roke added five more points in the third as Millbrook extended its lead to 58-44. The Pioneers outscored Martinsburg 17-14 in the fourth as O’Roke added nine more points.
O’Roke — who made 14 of 15 free throws on Saturday — now has 1,016 career points. She scored 318 as a freshman when she averaged 12.2 points per game and 634 as a sophomore (21.1).
Millbrook leaders: Hannah Stephanites 16 points (6-6 FTs), Lauren Bartlett 9 points (3 3-pointers); Kendall Bean 7 points.
Crate stars as James Wood girls lose
WINCHESTER — Senior guard Brooklyn Crate scored a career-high 26 points (hitting 11 of 12 free throws) and added seven rebounds, but the James Wood girls’ basketball team lost to Jefferson (W.Va.) 49-43 on Saturday.
The Colonels (1-2) led 14-6 after one quarter, but Jefferson rallied to take a 27-25 lead at the half and a 33-32 lead after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Aubrey Grove 6 rebounds, 6 blocks; Sarah Costin 6 points; Caitlyn Shutts 8 rebounds; Emmagrace Bursey 6 rebounds.
Sherando girls’ basketball routs Hedgesville
STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando girls’ basketball team jumped out to an 18-4 lead after one quarter in beating Hedgesville (W.Va.) 69-22 on Friday night.
The Warriors (2-1) led 35-16 at halftime and 57-17 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Jaiden Polston 17 points; Asia James 8 points; Ella Carlson 8 points; Roxie McVeigh 7 points.
Canada’s buzzer beater lifts Millbrook boys to victory
SPRING MILLS, W.Va. — Joaquin Canada hit a 12-foot jump shot from the left baseline as time expired to give the Millbrook boys’ basketball team a 45-44 win over Spring Mills (W.Va.) on Saturday.
Millbrook leaders: Detric Brown 16 points; Quinten Jones 12 points.
James Wood boys fall to Jefferson
WINCHESTER — Jefferson (W.Va.) jumped out to a 24-11 lead after one quarter and defeated James Wood 74-53 on Saturday.
The Colonels (0-2) cut their deficit to 31-28 at the half, but Jefferson extended its lead to 55-36 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Jayson Herndon career-high 21 points with 11 rebounds; Carson Baker 16 points, 9 rebounds.
Sherando wins Frederick County swim meet
WINCHESTER — The Sherando boys’ and girls’ swimming teams combined for 219 points to beat Millbrook (202) and James Wood (174) in a meet at Jim Barnett Park on Saturday.
The meet was a sprint-style format in which each event was half the distance of what they would be in a normal swim meet.
Sherando boys’ winners: 100-meter IM: Peter Pham, 1:05.90. 25 free: Jack Ubert, 14.00. 50 fly: Pham, 28.06.
Sherando girls’ winners: 100 medley relay: Lexee Schellhammer, Madison Reed, Lindley Armel, Natalee Tusing, 1:04.46. 100 free: Schellhammer 1:07.63. 100 IM: Reed 1:14.96. 25 free: Hannah Motley 14.98. 50 free: Schellhammer, 30.23. 200 free: Tusing, 2:27.95. 50 breast: Reed, 37.53. 200 free relay: Tusing, Armel, Reed, Schellhammer, 2:00.37.
Millbrook boys’ winners: 100 free: Aidan Post, 1:03.46. 200 free: Aidan Post, 2:18.46. 50 breast: Wyatt Post 37.01. 200 free relay: Wyatt Post, Ben Rayburn, Aidan Post, Zackary Carter, 1:53.82.
Millbrook girls’ winners: 50 fly: Olivia Webster, 32.28. 100 free relay: Addison Hillyard, Avery Sigler, Mariana Valle, Carolina Arias, 1:03.04. 50 back: Lyddie Esslinger, 34.68.
James Wood boys’ winners: 100 medley relay: Ethan Britton, Eli Britton, Andrew Thompson, Trent Rakowski, 1:00.83. 50 free: Rakowski, 27.50. 100 free relay: Gabriel Boone, Reagan Kite, Adam Stautzenbach, Ethan Britton, 57.50. 50 back: Thompson, 33.21.
SU baseball splits doubleheader
WINCHESTER — The No. 13 Shenandoah University baseball team opened its season Saturday by splitting a non-conference doubleheader with Mount Aloysius, winning 6-5 in the opener and falling 6-4 in Game 2. Both games were seven-inning contests.
In Game 1, Frankie Ritter had a no-out, walk-off RBI single up the middle to score AJ Ward from third base in the bottom of the seventh. SU (1-1) trailed 5-4 entering the frame because the Mounties (1-1) scored two runs in the top of the seventh.
Ward had a single to left to drive in Grant Thompson, which tied the game at 5. Thompson led off the bottom of the seventh with a double off the rightfield wall before advancing to third on a passed ball.
Ward moved to second when Kooper Anderson was hit by pitch. Following a wild pitch, catcher Ryan Hayden was intentionally walked to load the bases for Ritter.
Ritter, Thompson and Colby Martin each had two hits, with Ritter driving in two runs.
Sophomore Tristan Everett (1-0) picked up the win in relief. He allowed one unearned run on two hits in one inning.
SU led 3-0 after four innings in Game 2, but Mount Aloysius answered by scoring two runs in each of the final three frames to win.
SU got the tying run on base in the seventh with one out, but Douglas Cannon induced a groundout to second and a pop to short to end the contest.
Senior CJ Morton took the loss. He allowed two unearned runs on one walk in 2/3 of an inning.
Martin, Anderson, and Ward each had two hits and Ritter drove in two runs.
Shenandoah softball sweeps Washington College
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University softball team rallied late in both games to sweep Washington College (Md.) in non-conference action by the scores of 6-5 and 11-7 on Sunday at Henkel-Harris Field.
The Hornets (2-2) trailed 5-4 in the sixth of Game 1, but Morgan Henley (2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs) drove in the tying run with a two-out single and BayLee Jenkins (2 for 4 with two RBIs) drove in the winning run.
Megan Scalley (1-1) then got a lineout double play to end the game in the seventh inning. Scalley pitched a complete game, allowing five runs (two earned), six hits, two walks and struck out six.
Also for SU, Tiffany Bower went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a double.
In Game 2, the Hornets trailed 7-6 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Henley again had a tying RBI single, and a walk with the bases loaded to winning pitcher Kayla Stephenson (who went the last three innings in relief) brought in the winning run.
For SU, Bower had two RBIs and a double, Taylor Glover went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, and Nikki Stone went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.
SU men’s basketball falls in ODAC quarterfinals
FERRUM — Shenandoah University saw its men’s basketball season come to an end Saturday with a 73-60 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal loss to Ferrum College.
The seventh-seeded Hornets (0-8) held a 32-30 lead at the break and 44-42 with 12:52 remaining. No. 2 Ferrum (7-5) then went on a 9-0 run over the next 4:30 to take a 51-44 lead, and the Panthers kept the lead for the remainder of the game.
Freshman Andres Frye led the Hornets with 15 points while Zach Garrett added 14 and Karree Smith 10.
St. Mary’s rallies to beat SU women’s lacrosse
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. — Host St. Mary’s of Maryland scored the final six goals of the game Saturday to stun No. 25 Shenandoah 9-8 in overtime in non-conference women’s lacrosse action.
The Seahawks (1-0) got a Lily Davison goal 49 seconds into the second sudden victory session to earn the comeback victory.
Shenandoah (0-2) — which earned its first-ever national ranking this past week — went up 8-3 on an Emily Lerch goal with 18:44, but St. Mary’s rallied to tie the game with 51 seconds left.
Nichols led the Hornets with three goals and one assist, and Alyson Bittinger had two goals and one assist. Ashley MacFarlane had 13 saves.
SU men’s lacrosse cruises to win
MALVERN, Pa. — The Shenandoah University men’s lacrosse team scored the first seven goals and dominated Immaculata 16-5 in a non-conference contest Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets (2-0) were led by Tyler Held (five goals), Logan Clingermann (four assists), Chris Baker (two goals, three assists) and Devon Weaver (two goals).
SU women’s basketball beaten in ODAC quarters
SALEM — Fourth-seeded Roanoke College used a 14-0 run toward the end of the first half to springboard itself to a 74-58 win over No. 5 Shenandoah University on Friday night in the ODAC Tournament women’s basketball quarterfinals.
The Hornets — who end the year with a 4-7 record — started the game on a 12-2 run and led 19-13 after the first quarter. But the Maroons (9-3) outscored SU 22-5 in the second quarter, including 14-0 from the 5-minute mark to the 22-second mark, and led 35-24 at halftime. Roanoke expanded its lead to 59-38 after three quarters.
SU was led by Olivia Weinel, who went 8 for 14 from the floor in an 18-point effort. Madisen Kimble (three 3-pointers in the first quarter) had 13 points and Sarah Sondrol had 12. Sierra St. Cyr had eight rebounds and Ragan Johnson had seven.
