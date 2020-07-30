DAYTON — Reilly Owen struck out 11 batters in a three-hit shutout as the New Market Shockers beat the Montezuma Braves 4-0 on Wednesday night at Ruritan Field in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
Owen (1-1) walked five batters in the contest, which saw New Market improve to 14-6. The Shockers scored one run in the third, two in the fifth and one in the eighth as part of a 10-hit night against Montezuma (8-12).
At the plate, New Market was led by Pearce Bucher (2 for 4 with an RBI), Matt House (2 for 5 with an RBI), Ty Bennett (2 for 4), Grant Thompson (1 for 3 with a run, RBI, two walks and three stolen bases) and Ethan Laird (1 for 3 with an RBI).
The Shockers will play their regular-season finale at 7:30 on Friday night at home against Stuarts Draft after weather postponed the game Thursday. They entered the game in second place, one-game behind Broadway (15-5) in the eight-team league.
Renegades top Martinsburg
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Renegades 19U team scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie, then held off a Martinsburg rally in the ninth to win in travel baseball league action on Wednesday at Bridgeforth Field.
Hayden Cunningham (3 for 4) homered to left field to lead off the eighth inning for Winchester (7-5-1) and Ronnie Hileman singled to drive in Dalton Krossman — who had singled and stole second — to make it 4-2.
In the ninth, Luke Lyman took the mound to start the ninth and earned a save. He gave up a sacrifice fly with one out and the bases loaded to make it 4-3, then struck out the last batter to end the game.
Tommy Downey earned the win, pitching the first eight innings and allowing two runs (both earned), seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.
Winchester had a 14-9 hit advantage. At the plate, the Renegades were also led by Danny Lyman (2 for 4 with a double, run and walk), Eamon Juday (2 for 4 with an RBI), Drew Franchok (2 for 4 with a double and a run), Jacob Stewart (2 for 4) and Luke Lyman (1 for 5 with an RBI).
The Renegades — who played the Blue Ridge Generals on Thursday night — will travel to Stafford for a doubleheader at noon on Sunday.
Culpeper, Central on move in VHSL for 2021
The Virginia High School released its mid-cycle realignments on Thursday, and the voting results of the alignment committee have Culpeper County leaving the Class 4 Northwestern District and Central moving back to the Bull Run District beginning with the 2021-22 school year through the 2022-23 school year.
The VHSL calls for realignment every four years, but some schools were candidates to be moved based on their 2020 average daily membership figures compared to their 2018 figures.
Culpeper County joined the Class 4 Northwestern District in 2019-20 but by a 12-11 vote the Blue Devils were moved to Class 3. Culpeper will now be in the Battlefield District.
The Class 4 Northwestern District will now feature the original seven-school lineup from 2017-18 — Handley, James Wood, Millbrook, Sherando, Fauquier, Liberty and Kettle Run. Region 4C will feature those seven schools as well as Broad Run, Dominion, Heritage (Leesburg), Independence, Loudoun County, Loudoun Valley, Park View (Sterling), Rock Ridge and Tuscarora.
The VHSL voted 22-0 to move Central from the Class 3 Northwestern District into Class 2, where the Falcons will be part of a nine-team Bull Run District. Clarke County, Madison County, Strasburg, Luray, Page County, Stonewall Jackson and East Rockingham are the Class 2 teams in the district and Rappahannock County is the lone Class 1 team.
Those eight Class 2 Bull Run schools join Buckingham County, Buffalo Gap and Stuarts Draft in making up Region 2B.
