WINCHESTER — Arizona Parkes' walk-off single capped a two-run seventh inning and gave Millbrook a 3-2 win in Class 4 Northwestern District softball action on Thursday.
Down 2-1, the Pioneers (10-8, 6-5 district) had two outs and Alexis McFarland (2 for 4, RBI) on second, who had doubled. Grace Badnek doubled to tie the score and Parkes followed with a single to win it.
The Warriors (8-9, 5-4) received a two-run home run in the third inning from Madison Harris to take a 2-1 lead.
Other leaders: Millbrook: Emily Jeffries 2-3 at plate, complete game, 2 earned runs, 4 hits, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts in circle; Allie Simmons 3-3; Ashlyn Philyaw 2-4, run. Sherando: Abby Vadnais 1-2, double, run; Abbie Schellhammer 6.2 innings, 3 earned runs, 10 hits, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts.
James Wood 15, Handley 2 (5)
WINCHESTER — Handley scored the first two runs but James Wood scored five runs in the bottom of the first, four in the third and six in the fourth to win a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Thursday at Ridge Field.
The Colonels (7-10, 6-4) snapped a four-game losing streak. Handley fell to 2-16, 0-11.
Leaders: James Wood: Sadie Kittoe 2-2, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Laken Whipkey, 1-1, triple, 3 walks at plate; 3 innings, 2 earned runs, 2 hits, 3 walks, 1 strikeout in circle; Cadence Rieg 2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts; Nichole Rowe, Georgia Carter each 1-2, double, RBI; Kylie Prusik 1-2, RBI. Handley: Laura Hogan 1-3, RBI; Jenna Shull 1-1, 1 run, 2 walks.
Page County 6, Clarke County 2
SHENANDOAH — Page County scored six runs in the first three innings for a 6-0 lead and beat Clarke County to earn a season split of their series in Bull Run District action on Thursday. The Eagles are 14-3 (8-3 district).
Clarke County leaders: Anna Hornbaker (entered game in 3rd inning with score 5-0 and a runner on second) 4 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts; Kacie Turner 2-run home run in 5th inning; Madison Edwards 2-4, double, run; Ellie Taylor, double.
Baseball: James Wood 12, Handley 1 (5)
WINCHESTER — Bodie Pullen stole three bases to break James Wood's single-season stolen base record, and the Colonels beat Handley in five innings in Class 4 Northwestern District baseball action on Thursday at Wood's R. Charles Hott Field .
The Colonels (13-4, 6-3 district) scored 10 runs in the third inning for a 12-0 lead against the Judges (3-15, 1-10).
Pullen (2 for 3, double, three runs) has 28 stolen bases this year, breaking the record of 25 set by his father, James Wood head coach Adrian Pullen, in 1990.
Other leaders: James Wood: Nick Bell (6-1), 3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts; Brody Bower 3-3, double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs. Handley: Kaplan Ambrose 1-2; Jacob Duffy 1-1, walk; Austin Smith 1 run.
Clarke County 7, Page County 0
SHENANDOAH — Luke Lyman struck out 12 batters in 5.1 shutout innings as Clarke County defeated Page County in a Bull Run District game on Thursday.
Lyman allowed four hits and two walks as the Eagles improved to 9-7 (8-4 district). Clarke scored two runs in the second inning, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Other Clarke County leaders: Cordell Broy 1-1, 2 runs, 3 walks, 5 stolen bases; Matt Sipe 1-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Dagan Kitner 2-4, 2 doubles, run, RBI; Caleb Childs 2-4, run; Jacob Plotner 1.2 innings, 1 hit.
Boys' soccer: Millbrook 3, Sherando 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook took over sole possession of first place in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Sherando on Thursday.
The Pioneers are 12-3 (10-1 district) and the Warriors are 2-12 (2-8).
Millbrook leaders: Logan Arthur, Raphael Espinoza, Garrett Johnson 1 goal each; Brandon Riley 1 assist; Nick Catlett 5 saves.
Handley 1, James Wood 1
WINCHESTER — Handley and James Wood battled to a Class 4 Northwestern tie on Thursday at the Colonels' Kelican Stadium.
Jonathan Romero scored for Handley (12-1-2, 9-1-1) n the 11th minute off a Robert Avant throw-in and Jon Resendiz scored on a penalty kick in the 12th minute for the Colonels (7-5-2, 4-4-2).
Ben Tanger made five saves for James Wood.
Clarke County 14, Page County 0
BERRYVILLE — Leo Morris had two goals and three assists to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Page County on Thursday. The Eagles are 12-0 (10-0 district).
Other Clarke County leaders: Caleb Neiman 3 goals; Emmet Morris 2 goals, 1 assist; Chris LeBlanc 1 goal, 2 assists; Caden Mercer 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlie Frame 2 assists; Joseph Ziercher, Oakley Staples, Cal Beckett, Brody Murphy, Menes Ajyeman 1 goal each; Kyler Darlington, Thedore Lowery combine for shutout.
Girls' soccer: Sherando 2, Millbrook 1
STEPHENS CITY — Ella Sampsell scored two goals to lead Sherando past Millbrook in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Thursday.
The Warriors are 3-12 (3-8 district) and Millbrook is 5-8-2 (3-6-2).
Carson Foltz and Brigid Campbell had 1 assist each for Sherando.
Girls' tennis: James Wood 5, Kettle Run 1
WINCHESTER — Fourth-seeded James Wood defeated No. 5 Kettle Run in the Class 4 Northwestern District first round on Thursday.
The Colonels (7-7) will travel to No. 1 Sherando for a 5 p.m. match in Tuesday's semifinals.
James Wood singles winners: No. 2 Charlotte Bass 6-2, 6-0: No. 3 Grace Allen 6-3, 6-7 (7-2), 6-3; No. 4 Sydney Delawder 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 Olivia Judd 6-1, 6-2; No. 6 Julia Taylor 6-0, 6-2.
Mountain View 6, Clarke County 3
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County concluded regular-season play with a Bull Run District loss to Mountain View on Thursday. The Eagles are 5-11 (3-7 district).
Clarke County singles winners: No. 1 Ryleigh Webster 9-8 (9-7); No. 6 Delaney Collins 8-5.
Clarke County doubles winner: No. 3 Ana Gonzalez/Collins 8-5.
Track & field: Clarke teams take third in quad
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County boys’ and girls’ teams each took third in a quad meet at Feltner Stadium on Wednesday.
Warren County scored 74.5 points to win the boys’ meet and was followed by Page County (64.5), Clarke (61) and Strasburg (36). The Ram girls won with 90 points and were followed by Warren County (66), Clarke (54) and Page (23).
Clarke County boys’ top finishers: Dain Booker, 1st in long jump, 20-10.5; 2nd in 100, 11.29, shot put, 40-6, and triple jump 38-7.25; Jacob Kitner, 1st in 800, 2:13.94; 4x400, 1st in 3:44.77; Matthew Stroot, 2nd in 1,600, 5:27.92; Logan LaMaster, 2nd in 400, 57.99; Luke LaMaster, 2nd in 800, 2:19.04; Will Booker, 2nd in high jump, 5-8.
Clarke County girls’ top finishers: Ellie Brumback, 1st in long jump, 14-11.5, 2nd in 200, 29.39; Leah Kreeb, 1st in high jump, 5-0; Riley Duncan, 1st in shot put, 29-10.5; Kaylah Danjczek, 2nd in 100 hurdles, 19.26, and 300 hurdles, 56.71; Hailey Outland, 2nd in triple jump, 29-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.