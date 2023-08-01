The No. 17 worn by Handley graduate Meghan Stokes during her softball career at Penn State University Schuylkill will be retired by the athletic department, according to her father, former Judges head softball coach David Stokes.
Stokes completed her career this spring by earning her third consecutive All-American honor for PSU Schuylkill, which competes in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.
Stokes — who graduated with a degree in business with a focus in accounting — was named to the Second Team this year after batting .366 (52 of 142) with 15 RBIs, 34 runs and 11 stolen bases in 39 games. Stokes was also named to the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference Second Team. She helped the Lions go 20-19 and advance to the USCAA National Tournament.
For her career, Stokes ranked second all-time at PSU Schuylkill in hits (153) and stolen bases (48 in 52 attempts) despite having both her freshman and sophomore season schedules abbreviated in response to COVID. As a junior, she was the USCAA Player of the Year and one of 15 people selected First Team All-American. Stokes batted .403 (153 of 380) in 109 games. She had an on-base percentage of .440 and a slugging percentage of .537. She scored 115 runs, drove in 73 runs and had 27 doubles.
VBL: Three Royals earn All-League honors
The Winchester Royals' Jancarlos Colon and Jack Hay were named to the All-Valley Baseball League team and Millbrook graduate and pitcher Jerrod Jenkins was named Honorable Mention on Monday.
The All-VBL team consists of 30 players, with 15 players selected from the six North teams and 15 picked from the six South teams. Eleven total players received Honorable Mention status.
In 43 regular-season games, the shortstop Colon slashed .277 (batting)/.406 (OBP)/.327 (slugging) and recorded 36 runs, eight doubles, 25 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. Colon was also named to the All-Defensive Team on Tuesday. The outfielder Hay played in 32 games and slashed .383/.500/.558. He compiled 35 runs, 10 doubles, three home runs, 38 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Jenkins went 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 30 innings. He struck out 29 batters and walked 18.
For the North teams, Purcellville first baseman/designated hitter Ryne Guida earned MVP for the second straight year. In 37 games, he slashed .425/.506/.582 and recorded 30 runs, 12 doubles, three home runs and 30 RBIs. Teammate Jaxon Dalena is the Pitcher of the Year after going 3-0 with a 2.25 and 1.32 WHIP in 40 innings. He struck out 10.8 batters per nine innings.
In the South, Micah Morgan of Harrisonburg was the MVP, slashing .357/.452/.503 in 42 games. He had 29 runs, 15 doubles, two home runs and 42 RBIs. The Pitcher of the Year was Charlotteville's Mark Perkins, who went 3-0 with 0.58 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 31 innings. He had 11.6 strikeouts per innings.
Purcellville catcher Jose Torres is the league's overall Defensive MVP for the second year in a row.
Football: SU receives vote in preseason poll
MINNEAPOLIS — Shenandoah University is one of 22 programs appearing in the "others receiving votes" category of the D3football.com 2023 Preseason Top 25 poll released by the website on Monday.
The Hornets — who received one in the poll — went 8-2 last year to tie the program record for wins set in 2003. This is the first time SU has received a vote in the poll since head coach Scott Yoder took over in 2013.
The Hornets are one of three ODAC teams to appear in the poll. Randolph-Macon is ranked No. 15 to open the season. Bridgewater is the same category as SU and received two votes.
The Hornets open the 2023 season at home on Sept. 2 vs. Methodist at 1 p.m.
