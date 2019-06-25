Winchester resident and Penn State rising junior center Alex Limoges is attending the Detroit Red Wings Developmental Camp this week, and the practices and games will be streamed live.
The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Limoges is one of 47 people in the camp and one of 24 centers/forwards. He is one of only 12 free agent invitees.
Limoges is competing for Team Howe and will be participating in on-ice skill development and skating Tuesday through Friday. Practice sessions will be streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DETROITREDWINGS/videos/700479377083027/.
The Red Wings all also stream the 3-on-3 Tournament that lasts from 6:30-8:40 p.m. on Friday and the Red & White game, which starts at noon on Saturday and will consist of three 20-minute periods. These games can be viewed on DetroitRedWings.com and on the Red Wings social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and YouTube).
Limoges is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he tied for the NCAA Division I lead and set the school record for points with 50 in 39 games. Limoges' 23 goals set a school record and his 27 assists rank second in school history. Limoges was named Penn State's team MVP.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Winchester 5, Warrenton West 4
WARRENTON — Winchester Post 21 broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh, then held off a rally by Warrenton Post 72 West to win in District 15-16 action on Monday.
A single by Daniel Croyle brought in Tanner George for the go-ahead run in the sixth. Down 5-2, Warrenton West scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning on two singles and a walk, but Chandler Ballenger (two innings, two runs, both earned, two walks) stranded the tying run on first with his fourth strikeout.
Leaders — Post 21: Jacob Bell (win) 5 innings, 2 runs (1 earned), 4 hits, 2 walks, strikeouts); Ballenger 2-4, run, double; George 2-3, run, RBI; Micah Sloane 1-2, run, RBI.
MEN'S SOCCER
SU announces schedule
WINCHESTER — Zack MacDougall announced the 2019 schedule Tuesday morning for his first season as Shenandoah University's new head men's soccer coach.
MacDougall's squad opens the 2019 campaign with a Friday night 7 p.m. home match against Mary Baldwin on Aug. 30. The first-ever matchup with the Fighting Squirrels follows an exhibition at Catholic on Aug. 20 and at home against Bridgewater on Aug. 26.
The Hornets return to Shentel Stadium in September against non-league opponents Stevenson (6 p.m., Sept. 7), Southern Virginia (7 p.m., Sept. 11), and Delaware Valley (4 p.m., Sept. 20).
ODAC home opponents in October are Ferrum (1 p.m., Oct. 5, homecoming weekend), Eastern Mennonite (7 p.m., Oct. 9), Guilford (1 p.m. Oct. 19), and Emory and Henry (7:30 p.m., Oct. 26).
The league opener is Saturday, Sept. 28 at MacDougall's alma mater, Randolph College.
Road ODAC matches on the 2019 slate include Roanoke (Oct. 12) and Randolph-Macon (7 p.m., Oct. 29) in addition to Randolph College. The game against R-MC is the regular-season finale.
Shenandoah is not scheduled to play Virginia Wesleyan and Hampden-Sydney in ODAC play this season, but the Hornets will face both in non-league action. SU hosts VWU on Oct. 15 (5 p.m.) after traveling to H-SC on Oct. 2.
MacDougall's club also takes on St. Vincent (Sept. 1), Wilson (Sept. 4), McDaniel (Sept. 8), and Penn College (Sept. 15) in non-league road contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.