WINCHESTER — The Winchester Renegades 19U travel baseball team held off the Blue Ridge Generals 18U team for a 6-5, seven-inning win on Thursday at Bridgeforth Field.
Winchester (8-5-1) led 6-1 before Blue Ridge (8-8-1) scored once in the fifth and three times in the sixth inning.
In the sixth, a Colby Childs (2 for 4) triple to center field brought in two runs to make it 6-5, but a third baserunner who tried to score on the triple was called out on a relay throw to home plate. With two outs and a runner on third, Luke Lyman took over on the mound and got a groundout to second to end the inning.
Lyman earned the save in the seventh by allowing only one person to each base, which came on a walk.
Winchester was led by Drew Franchok (3 for 3 with a double and RBI), Jacob Stewart (2 for 3 with a double, run and RBI), Hayden Cunningham (1 for 3 with a double, run and two RBIs) and Eamon Juday (1 for 2 with two runs, a double and a walk). Nate White started and pitched five innings, allowing two runs (one earned), six hits and one walk while striking out three batters.
Blue Ridge was also led by Trevor Wright (2 for 4 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base), Reagan Allinger (2 for 3 with a double), Sean Garvin (1 for 3 with a double, RBI and walk), and Jack Reisenweber (1 for 4 with an RBI). Jack Taylor pitched 3.1 innings of shutout relief, allowing one hit, one walk and striking out one.
Each team had 10 hits. Winchester scored five runs in the third inning to take a 6-1 lead. Only one of the six runs the Renegades scored was earned. The Generals made three errors to Winchester's two.
The Renegades will travel to Stafford for a doubleheader at noon on Sunday. The Generals have not announced their next game.
RCBL playoff schedule announced
The Rockingham County Baseball League playoffs will begin on Sunday night with the best-of-three quarterfinals for the eight-team league.
New Market (14-6) will be the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Elkton (6-15) at 6:30 p.m. in Game 1. The Shockers will play at Elkton at 7:30 Monday in Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in New Market.
The winner of the New Market-Elkton series will take on the winner of the series between No. 3 Grottoes (12-9) and No. 6 Montezuma (8-13) in the semifinals. The other half of the bracket features No. 1 Broadway (16-5) against No. 8 Stuarts Draft (4-16) and No. 4 Clover Hill (12-9) and No. 5 Bridgewater (11-10).
