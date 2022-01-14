Handley graduate and Christopher Newport University sophomore midfielder Emma Ricci was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors Women’s Soccer Co-Rookie of the Year as part of the organization’s All-State selections that were announced earlier this week.
Ricci is just the third CNU player to earn VaSID State Rookie of the Year honors, joining Sam Rabinek (2013) and Riley Cook (2017). She shares the award with Averett freshman forward Celia de Diego.
Ricci was also named First Team All-State in a season in which she helped CNU compile a 22-0-1 record and win its first-ever NCAA Division III national championship in women’s soccer. This was Ricci’s debut season because the Captains did not compete in 2020-21 due to COVID-19.
A spark off the bench, Ricci ranked third on the team in scoring with 17 points on five goals and seven assists. She assisted on the overtime game-winner in the national semifinals against No. 9 Loras, and led the team in shot on-goal percentage (.476).
Ricci was previously selected to the Coast to Coast Conference First Team.
Three SU football players named All-State
Shenandoah University seniors Brant Butler, Ben Burgan and Mason Caldwell each earned All-State football honors in selections announced Friday by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.
The wide receiver Butler and linebacker Burgan were both named to the First Team and the defensive lineman Caldwell was selected to the Second Team.
For Caldwell, it is his second straight VaSID All-State honor.
All three men were previously named All-ODAC with Butler and Caldwell named to the First Team and Burgan the Second Team.
Burgan, the nation’s leading tackler with 136, also earned First Team All-America honors from both the American Football Coaches Association and College Football Network. Fourteen of his tackles were for a loss of yardage.
Butler led the ODAC in receiving yards (905) and had 58 receptions and seven touchdowns.
Caldwell, a two-time co-captain, had 50 tackles (10.5 for loss), three sacks and three pass breakups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.