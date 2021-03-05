James Wood graduate and Virginia Tech freshman Ivy Rosenberry has played a key role as the No. 2 starting pitcher for a Hokies team that is ranked 14th in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.
Rosenberry has started three games for Virginia Tech (7-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) and posted a record of 2-1 with a 1.87 ERA in 15 innings. Rosenberry has struck out seven batters, walked none and has a .197 batting average against and 0.80 WHIP. The Hokies are No. 1 in the ACC in ERA (1.09) and opposing batting average (.154).
Rosenberry has two complete games, including a three-hit, seven-inning shutout of Kennesaw State in her collegiate debut on Feb. 13.
Virginia Tech has not played since Feb. 21. The Hokies announced on Feb. 25 they were pausing all team activities due to medical reasons.
Handley volleyball sweeps Liberty
BEALETON — The Handley volleyball team swept Liberty 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-14) to win its Class 4 Northwestern District opener and improve to 2-0 overall on Thursday.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 15 kills, 17 digs, 11 assists, 4 aces; Emilie Pifer 6 kills, 12 digs.
Clarke volleyball knocks off RappahannockWASHINGTON, Va. — The Clarke County volleyball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-1 (25-16, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13) win over Rappahannock County in its Bull Run District opener on Thursday.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 12 kills; Abby Peace 12 kills; Alyssa Hoggatt 25 assists, 8 aces; Mackenzie Cather 5 aces.
Sherando boys top James Wood in basketball
STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando boys’ basketball team defeated James Wood for its first win of the season on Thursday.
The Warriors (1-1) led 22-12 after one quarter, 36-27 at the half, and 46-36 after three quarters against the Colonels (0-1).
Leaders — Sherando: Cole Armel 21 points; Zach Symons 16 points; Keli Lawson 12 points; Adrian Meyers 9 points. James Wood: Kaden Spaid 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists; Jacob Medina 13 points, 8 rebounds; Austin Rogers 10 points.
