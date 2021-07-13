Winchester Royals first baseman Austin Bulman was named the Valley Baseball League’s Signs USA Player of the Week for games played July 5-11.
In five games, Bulman batted .590 (13 for 22) and had 11 runs, six doubles, one home run, 10 RBIs and five walks against only three strikeouts. His week included four multi-hit games, with two of them four-hit contests.
Heading into Tuesday night, the Rice University senior had a league-high 36 RBIs and was batting .417 (second in the VBL). He had an on-base percentage of .454, a slugging percentage of .704 as well as 29 runs, 13 doubles, six home runs and six stolen bases.
SU announces women’s basketball schedule
Shenandoah University head women’s basketball coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft announced on Tuesday her 2021-22 schedule, which will consist of 25 games.
The Hornets went 4-7 during the 2021 season, which was abbreviated due to COVID-19.
The first of 12 home games will also be the season opener as the Hornets take on Goucher in a non-conference game at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6. This will be one of three non-league home games. Marymount (Nov. 23) and Mary Washington (Dec. 12) will also come to Winchester.
Following the season opener SU will travel to Salem for the Jean Beaner Tipoff Classic on Nov. 13 and 14. The Hornets will take on Hood and Albright.
A four-game homestand and ODAC play both begin on Wednesday Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. as Randolph-Macon comes to the Wilkins Center. Games against Marymount, Washington & Lee (Dec. 1) and Hollins (Dec. 4) make up the rest of the homestand.
The rest of December features an ODAC road game at Roanoke (Dec. 8) and non-conference games at Gallaudet (Dec. 10) Westminster College (Pa) on Dec. 30.
The new year starts off with a Jan. 8 meeting with the Lynchburg at home. Other home contests are against Bridgewater (Jan. 19) and Ferrum (Jan. 22). SU’s road games in January are against Randolph (Jan. 12), Guilford (Jan. 15), Eastern Mennonite (Jan. 25) and Hollins (Jan. 29).
In February, the Hornets host Roanoke (Feb. 2), Guilford (Feb. 5, Senior Day), and Virginia Wesleyan (Feb. 16) and travel to Randolph-Macon (Feb. 9), Lynchburg (Feb. 12) and Ferrum (Feb. 19).
