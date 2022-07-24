WOODSTOCK — The Winchester Royals fell 10-2 to Woodstock on Sunday afternoon in Valley Baseball League action for their fourth straight loss, but Winchester still has a shot at the playoffs.
The VBL announced on Saturday that New Market (19-21) — which was in third place in the North Division heading into Sunday night — will not be participating in the playoffs. That decision is keeping the Royals and Front Royal alive for the North Division's fourth and final playoff berth.
"Our roster has continued to be depleted by injuries, player call-backs, innings limits, and attrition," said New Market president Mike Jones in a news release. "It has been further compromised by an inability to bring in replacement players. As such, fielding a competitive and complete team has increasingly become a challenge."
Winchester dropped to 14-26 with its loss to Woodstock but will actually be 14-27 when it takes the field for Monday night's game at Purcellville. Winchester has to forfeit Monday morning's scheduled game at Woodstock because it will only have two or three people available to pitch as a result of several player departures, according to Royals manager Mike Smith. Front Royal (14-26) was a half game ahead of Winchester heading into Sunday night's game with New Market.
Smith said there would be a tiebreaker game for fourth place if Winchester and Front Royal finish with the same record. The Cardinals are also playing Monday night in a home contest with Strasburg.
Against North Division leader Woodstock (26-15), Winchester was tied 1-1 midway through the sixth inning, but the River Bandits scored one run in the bottom of the sixth inning and six runs in the seventh for an 8-1 lead. Due to the Royals' depleted pitching staff, Nathan Barraza (2-for-4 with an RBI) came in to pitch the last 1.1 innings, giving up one run (unearned), one hit and no walks and striking out two batters.
The Royals were also led by Drew Petitt (2-for-3 with a run in his Royals' debut) and starting pitcher Brett Zerbel, who went five innings and allowed one run (earned), three hits and one walk and struck out three batters. Recent James Wood graduate Bodie Pullen had a walk in his one plate appearance and scored a run and 2021 Millbrook graduate Sebastian Tringali had a pinch-hit single in his Royals' debut.
On Saturday, Winchester lost 11-5 to Woodstock, with the River Bandits scoring all of their runs in the first four innings of the game shortened to five innings because of inclement weather.
The Royals were led by Chayce Bryant, who went 2-for-2 and drove in all five of Winchester's runs. He had a three-run home run in the first inning, a solo home run in the third inning and a sacrifice fly in the fifth that scored Blake Vineyard (2-for-3 with a double and two runs). Danny Thompson pitched 1.2 innings of shutout, hitless relief and allowed one walk and struck out three batters.
