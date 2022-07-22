WINCHESTER — The Winchester Royals dropped two games on Friday at Bridgeforth Field, falling 14-13 in the first game to Purcellville and 10-6 in the second game to Front Royal.
Winchester (14-24) is three games behind Purcellville (17-21) for the fourth and final North Division playoff spot heading into Saturday.
Against Purcellville, the game was tied 2-2 after one inning, then Winchester scored one run in the second and two each in the third and fourth to take a 7-2 lead. Purcellville scored six runs in the fifth for an 8-7 lead, and Winchester tied it with one run in the bottom of the frame. The Cannons grabbed a 14-8 lead with two runs in the seventh and four in the eighth, with Winchester scoring five in the bottom of the eighth to make it 14-13.
The Royals had the tying run on second in the eighth, but a flyout ended the inning. Winchester received a one-out walk from Nathan Barraza in the ninth, but a strikeout and groundout ended the game.
Winchester was led by Leighton Banjoff (3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs), Blake Vineyard (3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs), Dean Bittner (2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs), Daniel Barcena (2-for-3 with a double and three runs), Junior Maldonado (2-for-5) and Riley Huge (a shutout, hitless ninth inning with a walk and a strikeout).
Against Front Royal (14-26), the Cardinals took the lead for good with four runs in the second inning. Front Royal led 5-3 after five innings, 7-3 after six innings, 7-4 after seven, and 10-5 after eight innings.
Winchester was led offensively by Banjoff (4-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI), Maldonado (3-for-4 with a walk), Vineyard (2-for-5 with a double, run and RBI), Barraza and Brody Neveker (double and RBI each) and recent James Wood graduate Bodie Pullen, who went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk in his Royals' debut. Will Ricketts pitched two shutout, hitless innings and allowed one walk and struck out one batter.
College wrestling: SU announces schedule
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men's wrestling program announced its 2022-23 schedule on Friday and will hold a program-record 18 regular-season competition dates and host the first-ever Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships on Feb. 11.
The Hornets open the season in the Alvernia Invitational in Reading, Pa., on Nov. 5.
SU heads to Averett University on Nov. 13 for the Averett Open. The Hornets host their first home quad competition on Nov. 19 as Patrick Henry College, the University of Scranton and Gettysburg College come to Winchester. This is the first time SU has competed against any of these teams.
SU travels to Messiah for an invitational tournament on Dec. 3 and takes the mat for their first ODAC match of the season at Roanoke on Dec. 8. The Hornets travel to the Virginia Military Institute to take on the Keydets and Fairmont State University on Dec. 10. SU hosts Penn State Mont Alto on Dec. 17.
The Hornets then go to Washington & Lee on Jan. 7, host Averett on Jan. 11, travel to Ursinus on Jan. 14, travel to Washington & Lee on Jan. 19, and host Ferrum on Jan. 21 and Southern Virginia on Jan. 26. SU will compete in the Elizabethtown Invitational on Jan. 28 and travels to associate ODAC member Greensboro on Feb. 4 to wrap up the regular season.
For any schedule updates throughout the year check out suhornets.com.
