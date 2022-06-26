WINCHESTER — Winchester scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 12-10 lead and went on to win by that score in a wild Valley Baseball League game on Saturday at Bridgeforth Field.
The game was tied 1-1 between the Royals (9-10) and the Cardinals (6-12) when Winchester scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning for a 7-1 lead. Front Royal grabbed an 8-7 lead with seven runs in the top of the sixth, then Winchester took the lead back at 10-8 with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Each team scored two runs in the seventh.
Winchester (15 hits) was led by Dean Bittner (2-for-5, double, two RBIs), Will Marcy (2-for-5, two doubles, two runs), Nathan Barraza (2-for-3, double, RBI), Colton Ryals (2-for-4, double, RBI), Fenwick Trimble (2-for-4, two runs), Will Long (three-run home run), Chayce Bryant (1-for-3, home run, two runs, two RBIs), Jack Slater (1-for-3, double, two RBIs), Junior Maldonado (two stolen bases), Jake Cohen (starter, five innings, one run, which was earned, four hits, no walks, one strikeout) and Riley Huge, who pitched the last two innings and earned the save. He did not allow a run and he gave up one hit, one walk and struck out one batter.
Winchester is scheduled to host Woodstock at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Legion baseball: Post 21 splits DH
FREDERICKSBURG — After managing just two hits in a 6-0 Game 1 loss, Winchester came back to win Game 2 10-6 on Saturday in an American Legion doubleheader with the Stafford Post 290 Nationals on Saturday. Each game lasted five innings.
In Game 2, the Post 21 Renegades trailed 5-1 after two innings, but took a 6-5 lead with five runs in the top of the third inning. Stafford tied it up at 6 in the bottom of the frame but Post 21 answered with one run in the fourth inning and three in the fifth.
Terrell Roberts (2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs) drove in Michael Jackson (3-for-3, double, three runs, three RBIs, two stolen bases) with the winning run in the fourth. The Renegades were also led by Jacob Harty (1-for-3, two RBIs), Charlie Allen (1-for-1, RBI, two walks) and Josh Stickles, who closed with two shutout innings in which he allowed three hits, one walk and struck out two batters.
In Game 2, Jackson and Sebastian Tringali were the only people with hits against JD Dickenson, who went the distance. He did not allow a walk and struck out eight batters. Stafford scored four runs in the fourth inning for a 5-0 lead.
