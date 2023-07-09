CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Winchester Royals took the first game of a Valley Baseball League doubleheader with Charlottesville on Sunday 5-0 in seven innings, but the second game was suspended due to heavy rain.
The TomSox led 4-2 after five innings in Game 2. Charlottesville (17-8) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
In Game 1, Winchester (16-11) scored one run in the third inning, three in the fourth, one in the seventh and had three pitchers combine on a two-hitter. Clayton Poliey started and pitched five innings, allowing both of the hits and one walk and striking out three batters. Pitching one inning each were Cameron Kenny (two strikeouts, one walk) and Nick Mattfield (one walk).
Offensively, the Royals were led by Jack Hay (two RBIs and two walks), Nickolas Gnardellis (1 for 3 with two runs and a walk), Chris Schoeller (1 for 3 with a double, run, RBI and walk), Jacob Bennett (1 for 4 with a double, run and RBI) and Matthew Del Sol (1 for 2 with a run and two walks).
On Saturday, Covington wiped out a 4-0 deficit with two runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning, but Winchester exploded with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth and went on to a 13-4 win at Bridgeforth Field.
Winchester had five hits and six walks and the Lumberjacks committed one error in the sixth inning. Chandler Ballenger (2 for 5) had a two-run single and Hay (two runs, two walks) drove in two runs with a double in the sixth.
The Royals were also led by Haden Madagan (1 for 4 with a two-run home run in the first inning, two runs, three RBIs, one walk), Jancarlos Colon (2 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs, one walk and three stolen bases), Danny Baez (2 for 4 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and a walk) and Dominic Joseph (1 for 2 with two runs and three walks).
Jerrod Jenkins pitched 5.2 innings and allowed four runs (three earned), eight hits, two walks and struck out six batters. Roberto Velasquez earned the win in relief, pitching the last 3.1 innings and allowing no runs, three hits, no walks and striking out six batters.
On Friday, Winchester was scheduled to play two games with Purcellville at Bridgeforth but only managed to play one, an 11-2 loss. The Cannons jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and led 7-1 after four innings in the seven-inning game. Daniel Quintana went the distance for the Cannons and allowed two earned runs, seven hits, four walks and struck out three batters.
The Royals were led by Madagan (2 for 4 with two RBIs), Colon (two runs, two walks), Hay (1 for 3 with a double and walk) and Baez (1 for 2 with a walk).
Women's track: Three SU athletes earn All-State honors
Three Shenandoah University athletes earned four college division All-State honors in selections announced by the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association on Friday.
Katya Hoover made the First Team in throws and Second Team in jumps, Kaitlin Measell was named to the First Team in jumps and Kiara Felston made the Second Team in throws.
Hoover won four events during the outdoor season — three in javelin (her top mark was 125 feet, 3 inches) and one in the high jump. At the outdoor ODAC Championships the Pennsylvania native placed first in javelin and set a PR in the high jump (5-3.25) for second place.
Measell, a long jumper, placed in the top three in five of six long jump competitions she participated in this spring. During the ODAC Championships she placed third and made Third Team All-ODAC.
A meet prior to the ODAC Championships the rising senior set a school record in the long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 3 inches, breaking the record she set in 2021.
Felston, a criminal justice/criminology major, placed first in the ODAC for hammer throw and broke the school record the next meet with a toss of 49.59 meters (162 feet, 8 inches).
The thrower had nine combined top-five finishes in the discus throw, hammer and shot put.
The three women were all named USTFCCCA All-Region earlier this spring.
