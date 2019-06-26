WINCHESTER — The Winchester Royals snapped a five-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over Front Royal in Valley Baseball League action on Tuesday night at Bridgeforth Field.
Winchester (8-12) had a 4-0 lead after three innings, but saw Front Royal (6-15) cut its deficit to 4-3 with three runs in the top of the fourth. The Royals responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 7-3 lead.
On the mound, the Royals were led by Logan Walters (six innings, four earned runs, six hits, three walks, four strikeouts), who improved to 1-1; Ryan Bywaters (two shutout innings, one hit, one walk, three strikeouts); and Kevin Ledford, who allowed one hit and struck out one in a shutout ninth inning to pick up his third save of the season.
Winchester (seven hits) was also led by Jeremiah Boyd (1 for 3 with two RBIs), John Dyer (2 for 3 with a double and an RBI), Masen Prososki (1 for 3 with a double and two runs), Grant Thompson (1 for 2 with an RBI), Aaron Palensky (two runs) and Trenton Burgreen (1 for 3 with a run and a double).
A Millbrook graduate and rising Shepherd University senior, Burgreen was making his season debut for the Royals. Burgreen also played for Winchester last year as a late-season addition.
The Royals are next in action at 7 p.m. tonight at Waynesboro.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Romney 10, Winchester 8
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Romney Post 91 completed a season sweep of Winchester Post 21 with a win on Tuesday.
Romney (10 hits) led 6-2 after three innings, 8-3 after five, and 10-6 after six. Post 21 (eight hits) scored twice in the seventh and final inning on two walks and a hit but struck out with one runner on to end the game.
Leaders — Post 21: Chandler Ballenger 3-5, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Logan McGinnis 2-3, 2 runs; Eamon Juday 2 RBIs; Daniel Croyle 2 runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.