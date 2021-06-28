WINCHESTER — Winchester lost the first game 18-12 despite taking a 9-0 lead with a nine-run second inning and won the second game 6-3 in a Valley Baseball League doubleheader with Covington on Sunday night.
In Game 2, the Royals (9-9) scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 5-1 lead, highlighted by a grand slam from Nate Furman (1 for 2 with a walk and two stolen bases) that broke a 1-1 tie.
Winchester (eight hits, six stolen bases) was also led by Dilan Espinal (2 for 3 with two runs, a double and a stolen base), Ihosvany Castaneda (1 for 2, RBI, stolen base) and Millbrook graduate Haden Madagan (1 for 3 with a run and RBI). Kenneth Quijano (2-0) started and got the win, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing two runs (one earned), four hits and two walks. He struck out five batters.
In Game 1, Cameran Brantley’s two-run single capped a second inning in which Winchester had seven hits and three walks. Covington had three errors and three passed balls.
The Lumberjacks (6-13) scored five runs in the third inning. Winchester made it 10-5 in the fourth, but Covington stormed back to take the lead for good with 10 runs in the fifth. Covington (18 hits) built its lead to 18-10 before Winchester scored twice in the seventh.
Lumberjacks leadoff hitter Trendon Craig went 4 for 6 with two home runs and eight RBIs.
Winchester was led by Brantley (2 for 3, two runs), Madagan (1 for 1 with two RBIs and a double), Austin Turner (two RBIs), Garrett Kennedy (2 for 4 with a run) and Will Long (1 for 3 with three runs, a double and RBI). Four Winchester pitchers each gave up at least three earned runs.
Nichols wins third straight Crouch Memorial
WINCHESTER — Rob Nichols won his third straight Sam Crouch Memorial in the Pure Stock division to highlight action on Saturday night at Winchester Speedway.
In the fourth annual Crouch Memorial, Brian Booze and Jeremy Tinsman battled from the front row, with Tinsman taking the early lead. The caution flag waved on lap 3 due to Michael Carter coming to a slow stop on the speedway. As the race restarted, Tony Catlett made a move around Booze and chased Tinsman.
Nichols then passed Booze for third. After a restart from a lap 21 caution, contact occurred between Tinsman and Catlett. Nichols evaded both to take the lead. There was one more caution on lap 23, but Nichols maintained control and won. Rounding out the top five were Buddy Wilson, Chuckie Johnson, Ben Hamilton and Walter Crouch.
In the Modified race, Mike Corbin jumped out to the early lead from the pole position, but smoke poured from the rear of Corbin’s car on the second lap, which caused him to pull off of the speedway. Cody Oliver took the lead until a caution on Lap 3 slowed the field. On the restart, Mike Franklin challenged Oliver and eventually took a sizeable lead halfway through the race.
At that point, Keith Jackson was continuing to charge from his No. 10 starting position. Jackson navigated through traffic and pulled to the rear of Franklin just as they crossed under the white flag. The duo eventually drag-raced to the finish line and Jackson won. Austin Holcombe, Oliver and Jeff Solinger rounded out the top five.
Jackson has led only by total of three-quarters of a lap in winning two straight weeks.
In the Limited Late Model division. Scott Palmer and Kyle Lear battled side by side in a 25-lap event that featured several cautions, the last coming with five laps to go. Lear slid past Palmer for the lead and went on to win. Rounding out the top five were James Lichliter, Austin Stover and Gerald Davis.
In the Enduro division, Randy Linaburg grabbed the early lead, but Cody Sumption charged past him and Jason Wilkins and went on to his fourth win of the season. Rounding out the top five were Dylan Rutherford, Linaburg, Aaron Drummond and Skylar Barnhardt.
Winchester Scrap added $100 to each division winner’s purse.
Also on Saturday, there was a three-division bicycle race for children. Aaron Kiaser (age 5-7), Luke Holiday (8-10) and Dustin Breeden (11-13) each won their age divisions.
