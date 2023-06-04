The Winchester Royals rallied from a 5-0 deficit on Saturday to knock off Covington for an 8-6 Valley Baseball League win at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday but lost 15-1 in seven innings at Waynesboro on Sunday.
On Sunday, the Generals scored three runs in the second inning and eight runs in the third inning for an 11-0 lead against the Royals (2-2). Winchester had five hits, with Chris Schoeller going 1 for 3 with a run.
Trailing by five on Saturday, the Royals scored a run in the bottom of the third, one in the fourth and exploded for six runs in the fifth. In the fifth, they strung together four hits with four walks and a hit batter.
Former Millbrook High School standout Chandler Ballenger went 3-for-3 for the Royals and scored a pair of runs. Jancarlos Colon also had three hits and scored twice. Reliever Jake Andrews allowed a run in 2.1 innings to get the win. Relievers Ethan Griffith (3 innings, 0 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts) and Reid Bowyer (1 inning, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 strikeout) held the Lumberjacks scoreless over the final four innings.
