The Winchester Royals will honor late owner Todd Thompson in a ceremony prior to tonight’s Valley Baseball League baseball home opener against Purcellville at Bridgeforth Field.
The ceremony will start at 6:30 and the game will start at 7.
Thompson — who died at the age of 68 in January — owned the Royals from 1996-2004, when the organization won four VBL titles. Thompson paved the way for the Royals to become a non-profit organization. After serving as the VBL vice president from 2005-2009, Thompson returned to work for the Royals in various capacities and was on the team’s board of directors at the time of his death.
Royals treasurer Betty Phillips said representatives from the United Way will be in attendance to talk about Thompson during the ceremony. In February, the United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley renamed its top volunteer award the Todd Thompson Volunteer of the Year Award. In 2009, Thompson was named Volunteer of the Year for the United Way of NSV.
Phillips said there will also be a representative from the Winchester-Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, who named Thompson its Citizen of the Year in 2005.
A banner honoring Thompson will be unveiled at the game.
Many of Thompson’s relatives will be in attendance. Thompson’s son-in-law, Tony Baker, will throw out the first pitch and will be accompanied by Thompson’s grandson Jack.
Clarke County falls in softball
BERRYVILLE — Page County's Taylor Hankins tossed a two-hitter in a 4-1 Bull Run District softball victory over Clarke County on Monday.
Hankins, who struck out 11 and did not walk a batter, had a no-hitter through six innings against the Eagles (8-4) before Madison Edwards doubled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Alyssa Hoggatt then hit an RBI single before Hankins got the final three outs.
The Panthers (12-0-1) scored two in the first and never trailed. Clarke County's Abby Peace tossed a seven-hitter, allowing four runs (two earned) while walking six and striking out eight.
SU’s Bittinger named lacrosse All-American
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Shenandoah University senior Alyson Bittinger has been named third team All-America in selections announced Monday by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.
Bittinger, a four-year starter and three-time All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honoree, is the first women’s lacrosse player in program history to be named All-America.
The Westminster, Md., native led the Hornets this season with 64 goals and five assists for 69 points. She was named as the IWLCA National Player of the Week one time and earned ODAC PoW accolades on Apr. 25 after scoring 10 goals in a 22-12 regular season finale victory over Lynchburg.
She finished her 57-game career No. 2 all-time in scoring at SU with 205 goals and 23 assists for 228 points (fourth all-time) despite missing approximately 12 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
