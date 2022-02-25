SALEM — Former Handley standout Sam Wise set a career and a school record in scoring 30 points as Washington & Lee fell 82-69 against Roanoke in the quarterfinals of the ODAC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday.
Wise, a junior 6-foot-4 guard, finished 11-of-20 from the floor and 5-of-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also had six rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
Wise’s scoring output set a school mark for most points in an ODAC Tournament game. The previous record had been by Pat Dennis (a 1978 graduate) on two different occasions.
For the season, Wise averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 18 games (eight starts).
His older brother Gus Wise, a 6-6 senior forward, came off the bench and averaged 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game for the Generals (12-11).
Men’s lacrosse: SU 21, Hood 5
WINCHESTER — Matt Daniel and Tyler Held each scored goals as Shenandoah University whipped Hood on Wednesday at Shentel Stadium.
The Hornets led 8-2 after the first period and cruised from there. Zachary Heiderman and Chris Baker each netted a hat trick. Jay Baker and Logan Clingerman had two goals each, while Taylor Wright, Max Myers and Brock DiMauro also scored. SU keeper Mark Isabelle played about the first 48 minutes and had eight saves.
Jay Lanigan scored twice for Hood (1-1).
Women’s lacrosse: McDaniel 14, SU 10
WINCHESTER — McDaniel (2-0) outscored Shenandoah University 10-4 in the second half to rally to a victory at Shentel Stadium.
Emma Stiffler had four goals to lead the Hornets (1-1). Riley Cesar netted three goals and Natalie Nichols added two. Madison Re also scored, while SU keeper Ashley MacFarlane stopped nine shots.
Kealey Allison had six goals for McDaniel.
