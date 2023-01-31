BEALETON — Tyler Seminaro hit the first shot in a one-and-one free throw situation with 2.4 seconds left to break a tie and lift the Millbrook boys' basketball team to a 61-60 Class 4 Northwestern District win on Tuesday.
Seminaro had 16 points for the Pioneers (10-11, 7-4 district), who outscored the Eagles 18-9 in the fourth quarter.
Other Millbrook leaders: Detric Brown 15 points; Javell Holmes 14 points; Rich Pell 8 points.
Girls' basketball: Millbrook 62, Liberty 30
WINCHESTER — Millbrook outscored Liberty 28-7 in the first quarter and went on to win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (17-4, 10-1) led 43-24 at the half, then shutout the Eagles in the third quarter for a 53-24 lead.
Millbrook leaders: Jaliah Jackson 21 points; Kiara Hill 15 points; Michaela Owens, Hailey Williams 8 points each.
