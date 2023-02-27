Clarke County has four girls’ selections and the Eagles’ boys had three players honored as the All-Region 2B basketball teams were announced on Monday.
For Clarke County’s regional championship girls (22-5), senior Keira Rohrbach and freshman Alainah McKavish were First Team selections. Senior Hailey Evans and junior Kaiya Williams were Second Team picks.
For the boys, who finished 17-9, juniors Will Booker and Moses Day received First Team honors. Junior Louie Marino was a Second Team choice.
Strasburg’s Macy Smith and Madison County’s Bryce Breeden, both juniors, were named the girls’ and boys’ Player of the Year, respectively.
H.S. indoor track: Handley leads locals at states
LYNCHBURG — Handley’s Elizabeth Imoh placed sixth in the girls’ long jump and the Judges’ boys’ 4x800 meter relay team placed fourth to lead local finishers on the opening day of the Class 4 meet at Liberty University.
Imoh cleared 4 feet, 10 inches in the event which was won by Blacksburg’s Katja Kehlenbeck (5-2). Imoh also qualified second (8.53 seconds) for Tuesday’s 55 hurdles final, while Emeryce Worrell qualified second (7.13) for the 55 dash final.
Max Ware, Garrett Stickley, Pierce Francis and Will Pardue ran 8:06.34 to finish fourth in the 4x800, which was won by Blacksburg (7:52.39).
Blacksburg has a commanding lead with 35 points in the girls’ team race. Handley, the only local team to score, is tied for 11th with three points.
Blacksburg and Hanover (18) were tied atop the boys’ standings. Handley, the only local team to score, is tied for 12th with five points.
Other local participants:
James Wood girls: Olivia Boyce (9th in long jump, 15-8); 4x800 relay (Lillian Lovelace, Lauren Thompson, Ruby Ostrander, Queztali Angel-Perez) 9th in 10:08.92.
Millbrook girls: Jada Arrington (9th in 55 dash qualifying, 7.42)
James Wood boys: Andrew Link (10th in 55 hurdles qualifying, 8.05).
Handley boys: Aaron Lee (19th in 55 qualifying, 6.70).
