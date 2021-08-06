WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University cross country and track & field coach Andy Marrocco announced the addition of Chelsea Whalen as an assistant coach on Friday.
Whalen, who starred collegiately at Florida State and later appeared for the Canadian National Team, will serve as the throws coach for the indoor and outdoor track & field programs as well as assisting with the cross country teams. She joins sprints/jumps coach Asia Hart on Marrocco's staff.
Whalen comes to SU after serving for two seasons as an assistant coach at Division II Colorado Mesa University. Prior to her experience at CMU, she was an assistant coach at Southern Arkansas and a graduate assistant at her alma mater.
While at Florida State, Nova Scotia, Canada native earned second team All-America honors and set the program's shot put record while competing in a pair of NCAA championships.
"I am very happy to have Chelsea join our staff," Marrocco said in a news release. "She was an outstanding competitor that has matured into an excellent teacher. She is going to be a great asset not only to our throwers, but all of the student-athletes in our cross country and track programs."
Millbrook beats Central in golf
WINCHESTER — Will Croyle shot a 3-over-par 39 to win by three shots and lead Millbrook to a 175-229 non-district victory over Central on Thursday at the Winchester Country Club.
Millbrook leaders: Nick Gressley 42, Richie Pell 46, Jack Hersey, Jack Muldowney 48 each.
NFL
Teams continue to grow in value
Even with a pandemic forcing empty stadiums in most franchise cities, NFL team values increased by 14% in the past year to an average of $3.48 billion, according to Forbes.
How? New media rights deals that brought in $111.8 billion and led to the largest value increase in five years. So even with a 20% fall in revenue and with average operating income dropping from $109 million in 2019 to $7.1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic season, the 32 clubs are profiting.
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys have the highest value at $6.5 billion. New England is next at $5 billion, followed by the New York Giants at $4.85 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $4.8 billion and Washington at $4.2 billion. Dallas has been on top of the evaluations for 15 straight years.
The largest one-year increase in value was for Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, up 29%. Buffalo has the lowest value, according to Forbes, at $2.27 billion, just below Cincinnati at $2.275 billion.
OLYMPICS
Canada wins women's soccer gold on PKs
Christine Sinclair finally has her title. The 38-year-old, long-time captain of the Canadian team has more international goals than any other player, male or female. But a major tournament championship had eluded her.
Until now. Canada clinched the Olympic gold medal by winning a penalty shootout 3-2 against Sweden after a 1-1 draw in Friday's final at the Tokyo Games.
It was the first major tournament title for the Canadians, who were the bronze medalists at London in 2012 and at Rio de Janeiro five years ago.
Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe stopped Jonna Andersson in the shootout to make way for Julia Grosso, a 20-year-old player for the University of Texas, who beat Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl to win it.
U.S. wrestler pulls off miracle comeback
American Gable Steveson defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to earn wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class. Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip.
Trailing 8-5, Steveson scored on a spin-behind takedown with 10 seconds remaining, then another with less than a second remaining for the win.
U.S. pair takes beach volleyball gold
The U.S. beach volleyball team of April Ross and Alix Klineman won gold in beach volleyball, sweeping Australia 21-15, 21-16 in 43 minutes.
For Ross, the gold completes a set. She won silver in London in 2012 and bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Klineman won gold in her first Olympics.
“It’s kind of a fairytale story like, ‘Oh, you know I’m going at 39 to try and get my gold medal,’ and the fact that it actually happened feels so special and surreal,” Ross said.
NHL
Islanders give defenseman 8-year deal
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — The New York Islanders and defenseman Adam Pelech agreed Friday on an eight-year contract. The team did not disclose financial terms.
Pelech, who turns 27 this month, had four goals and 10 assists in 56 games last season. He added a goal and four assists in 19 Stanley Cup playoff games in helping New York advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second consecutive year.
The Islanders selected Pelech in the third round of the 2012 NHL draft. He has 16 goals and 59 assists in 303 career NHL games along with two goals and 10 assists in 48 career playoff games.
GOLF
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harris English shot a 5-under 65 on Friday at TPC Southwind to hold onto the lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer to hold the top spot at 13-under 127.
Smith had a 62 that required only 18 putts, tying a PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round. Ancer shot a bogey-free 62, his tour-leading 14th bogey-free round of the season.
Ian Poulter (66), Scottie Scheffler (65) and Sam Burns (64) were 10 under, and Louis Oosthuizen (64) and Bryson DeChambeau (66) were 9 under. DeChambeau missed the Tokyo Olympics last week because of a positive test for COVID-19.
English opened the World Golf Championships event Thursday with a 62 to match his lowest PGA Tour score and entered the second round with a two-stroke advantage over a foursome that included Poulter.
The 2013 winner at TPC Southwind, English showed no signs of relinquishing his lead from the outset. Starting on the back nine, he rolled in a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th and added birdies at 14 and 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.