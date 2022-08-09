WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men’s lacrosse team — which is coming off a 10-9 season that is the best in program history — announced Tuesday its 2023 schedule that will feature 18 matches.
The Hornets (4-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) will play home games against Messiah on Feb. 11 (season opener), Mary Washington on Feb. 18, St. Mary’s on March 4, Allegheny on March 8, Penn College on March 11, Marymount on March 15, Randolph-Macon on March 22 (ODAC opener), Averett on March 25, Lynchburg on April 5, Bridgewater on April 12, Randolph on April 13 and Ferrum on April 22.
SU will travel to Hood on Feb. 21, Widener on Feb. 25, Roanoke on April 1, Guilford on April 8, Washington & Lee on April 26 and Virginia Wesleyan on April 29 (regular-season finale).
Locals qualify for VSGA Senior AmateurScott Causby, of Winchester, qualified for the 75th Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship by tying for first with a 1-under 71 on Monday at the Fredericksburg Country Club.
Causby was one of three players who shot a 71 and was one of 14 players in 44-player field who qualified for the Senior Amateur, which will take place August 15-19 at Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club in Virginia Beach.
On July 28, David Aitken, of the Winchester Country Club, participated in a qualifier at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal and tied for fifth out of 37 golfers to also advance to the Senior Amateur. Eleven golfers advanced from that event. Out of six qualifying events, 84 total golfers qualified.
Commanders fire defensive line coachASHBURN — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant.
Rivera announced the change Tuesday. He hired Mills in January 2020 shortly after taking over in Washington, after Mills served on Rivera’s staff throughout his nine-year tenure as the Carolina Panthers coach.
Mills’ father, longtime Saints and Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, was enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, last weekend.
“Very difficult,” Rivera said of the decision. “I’ve known Sam a long time, and he’s a very good football coach, and I really appreciate everything he’s done. He helped us win a division our first year, and just some things got tough last year. But there’s some things that I felt I wanted to change.”
Washington had 47 sacks (sixth in the NFL) and 78 tackles for loss (seventh) in 2020, Mills’ first season as defensive line coach.
Both numbers decreased substantially into 2021, and a defense that was viewed as a strength coming into the year finished eighth worst in the NFL with 434 points against and fourth worst with 4,333 passing yards allowed.
Rivera did not directly link his decision to last year’s performance.
“I just felt it was a change that I needed to make,” Rivera said. “Feeling there was a little bit of difference in the philosophy.”
Rams, McVay reach deal on extensionIRVINE, Calif. — Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.
McVay and the Rams didn’t reveal the terms of the long-expected deal, but the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Los Angeles after practice Tuesday in training camp at UC Irvine.
“I feel good,” McVay said. “It was always kind of really good dialogue that existed. These things, they take time, but I think it’s important.”
McVay didn’t say exactly when he finalized the deal, but it apparently happened before training camp. The 36-year-old coach is beginning his sixth season in charge of the Rams, and he has been the youngest coach in the NFL throughout his tenure.
Harper to remain DH when he returnsPHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will continue as the team’s designated hitter and not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June.
Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning to the outfield this season, but interim manager Rob Thomson said on Tuesday that is unlikely.
“We’re just going to back off a minute and concentrate on the hitting,” Thomson said before Philadelphia faced Miami.
On Aug. 1, Harper had the three pins removed from his left thumb and began hitting off a tee. He said last week that he hopes to return in September, though he didn’t provide a firm timetable.
The 2021 NL MVP has been out of the lineup since June 25 when a 97 mph fastball from San Diego left-hander Blake Snell hit him on the left thumb. He had been serving as the DH since April after first injuring his right elbow on April 11.
The 29-year-old Harper is batting .318 with 21 doubles, 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games.
Bears star linebacker Smith wants tradeChicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles plans to continue to work for a contract extension with linebacker Roquan Smith instead of his request to be traded.
Smith, who is under contract through the 2022 season, is staging a “hold-in” and attending practices without actually practicing until he gets an extension, but Tuesday he made public an official request for a trade.
“Right now my intentions are to sign Roquan to this team,” Poles said Tuesday. “And we’re going to take it day by day. At the end of the day we’ve got to do what’s best for this organization. But my intentions are to make sure Roquan Smith’s on this team.”
Smith practiced with the team throughout the offseason voluntary and mandatory work, but was not participating on the field when training camp began.
Smith, the No. 8 overall draft pick in 2018, was second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. He is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.
“Unfortunately the new front office regime doesn’t value me here,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “They’ve refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of the journey has been ‘take it or leave it.’
“The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself and for the entire LB market if I signed it.’”
