WINCHESTER — No. 18 Shenandoah University wrapped up the third day of play in its inaugural Mr. V Memorial Classic on Sunday at Bridgeforth Field, beating Keystone College 15-3 in the opener and losing 10-8 to Oswego State in the second game.
The Hornets (10-3) beat Keystone (1-4) twice in the tournament and lost to Oswego (4-2) twice.
Against Keystone, SU had three runs in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and seven in the sixth to take a 13-1 lead as part of a 15-hit attack.
Carson Kulina (1-0) pitched five innings in his first start in two years due to Tommy John surgery. Kulina struck out four batters and allowed only one run (unearned), three hits and no walks.
Brody Pickette (3 for 5 with two runs) had five RBIs for SU, including a three-run home run in the second inning. Designated hitter Sam Horn (four RBIs, two runs) had a three-run triple in the sixth.
The Hornets were also led by Kooper Anderson (3 for 5 with two runs, two doubles and an RBI); Henry Delavergne (2 for 4 with two runs and a solo home run); Pearce Bucher (2 for 4 with two runs and a double); Ryan Clawson (2 for 3 with three runs); and Kyle Lisa (two runs and an RBI).
Against Oswego, the Lakers led 4-0 after two innings, 7-2 after five innings, 9-6 after seven innings and 10-7 after eight innings.
A Matt House double in the ninth made it 10-8 and put runners on second and third, but Connor Vandreason then took over on the mound and got a groundout and a strikeout to earn the save.
For SU, Delavergne went 2 for 3 with two runs, three RBIs and a home run; Bucher went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two walks; Clawson went 2 for 6 with an RBI; and Anderson went 2 for 4 with two runs, an RBI, and a triple.
Six SU pitchers combined to give up 14 hits, nine earned runs and eight walks.
On Saturday, SU had its seven-game winning streak snapped by Oswego in a 9-2 defeat. Oswego hit three home runs, including two by Paul Tammaro in the first and second innings.
Down 5-0, the Hornets scored its two runs in the fifth inning on an Anderson (2 for 3) double to right and a Matt Moon fielder’s choice.
Lakers starter Kieran Finnegan (1-0) pitched 6.1 innings and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 10. For SU, Reilly Owen gave up five runs (three earned) on three hits and six walks in four innings. He struck out seven batters.
College softball: SU sweeps Southern Virginia
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University softball team rallied for a pair of non-conference wins on Saturday over Southern Virginia, winning the first game 7-6 and the second 4-3.
The Hornets (2-4) trailed 5-0 after two innings in Game 1 but won in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh.
Down 6-5 after the Knights (1-5) hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning, Taylor Glover led off with a single. Kristen Blee came in a pinch-runner, and Baylee Jenkins (3 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs and a double) hit an RBI triple to tie the score. Savannah Thorne then singled to left to drive in Jenkins and give SU the team win and herself the individual win. Thorne (1-0) pitched the last five innings and allowed just one run on two hits while striking out nine batters.
SU scored three runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to tie the game. The Hornets were also by Hannah Maltos (two-run home run in the fourth inning); Tiffany Bower (1 for 3, two RBIs); Taylor Smith (2 for 3) and Danielle McNeill (2 for 4 with a double).
In Game 2, SVU jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning, but the Hornets responded with all four of their runs in the fourth inning. Glover (double), Jenkins (error), Thorne (double) and Maltos (sacrifice fly) drove in the runs on four straight at-bats.
Megan Scalley (1-2) tossed a complete-game six-hitter for SU. She struck out five and had one walk.
McNeil and Scalley led the Hornets with two hits each.
Men’s tennis: SU 5, Lynchburg 4
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University earned its first win of the season Saturday with a 5-4 ODAC win over Lynchburg.
Shenandoah (1-3, 1-0 ODAC) trailed 2-1 after doubles before rallying with wins at Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 6 singles against Lynchburg (1-2, 1-2).
SU winners: Doubles: No. 1 Keith Orr/Gene Perle-Jones 8-6. Singles: No. 2 Perle-Jones 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 ; No. 3 Vitali Rivera 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2); No. 4 Lance Dupuis 6-2, 6-4; No. 6 Brenton Baugh 6-0, 6-0.
Women’s tennis Lynchburg 5, SU 4
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University opened up the spring portion of its schedule Saturday with an Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss to the University of Lynchburg.
Lynchburg (5-0, 3-0 ODAC) took a 2-1 lead after doubles and then held on to beat SU (2-2, 0-1).
SU winners: Doubles: No. 1 Natalia García Molina/Jahveesha Combs 8-4. Singles: No. 1 García Molina 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 Combs 6-0, 6-0; No. 6 Kelly Hudak 6-2, 6-4.
College indoor track: Crowder wins at South Qualifier
WINCHESTER — James Wood graduate William Crowder won the 60-meter dash in 6.97 seconds to highlight Shenandoah University’s performances at the South Region Final Qualifier on Saturday at the Wilkins Center.
Also for the SU men, Jeremy Allinger set a school record with a 1:58.41 to place second and Tucker Kindig placed third in the weight throw with a school-record 17.86.
For the SU women, Kiara Felston won the weight throw (14.85 meters), Kaitlin Measell won the long jump (5.35) and Erin Atkinson was third in the 3,000 with a personal-best 10:38.5.
Men’s lacrosse: St. Mary’s 20, SU 4
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. — St. Mary’s of Maryland held Shenandoah University off the board for the initial 52 minutes in Saturday’s non-conference victory.
SU (4-2) was led by Tyler Held (two goals, one assist) and Zachary Heiderman and Jay Baker (one goal each). St. Mary’s is 5-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.