LYNCHBURG — The No. 24 Shenandoah University baseball team defeated No. 5 Lynchburg 13-11 in Game 1 and lost 15-3 in Game 2 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday.
In Game 1, SU (26-9-1, 11-5-1 ODAC) trailed 3-0 after one inning but scored seven runs over the next four innings to take a lead it would not relinquish. SU led 7-5 after five innings, 9-5 after seven innings, and 13-9 after eight innings.
Lynchburg (29-7, 14-3) scored two runs in the ninth and had the bases loaded with one out. Carson Kulina entered the game at that point and he got a strikeout and a fielder’s choice groundout to earn the save and give SU its ninth straight win.
SU had 17 hits, with eight of the nine starters getting at least one hit. Gavin Horning (two runs, double) and Henry Delavergne (home run, three RBIs, thee runs) had three hits each. Frankie Ritter (double, three RBIs), Kyle Lisa (double, two runs, two RBIs), Pearce Bucher (triple, two runs, two RBIs), Haden Madagan (two runs) and Logan Wood (two RBIs) each had two hits.
Jacob Bell (3-0), the second of five pitchers, earned the win with four innings of relief work. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three.
In Game 2, Lynchburg jumped out to a five-run lead after three innings and added 10 runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Shenandoah outhit Lynchburg 10-9 but left 10 men on base and nine SU pitchers issued 11 walks and hit four batters.
Madagan was 3 for 4 with two RBIs on a double and a home run. Ritter and Bucher (double) both had two hits.
College softball: SU sweeps DH with Marymount
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah shut out Marymount twice in a non-conference doubleheader on Sunday at Rotary Field, winning Game 1 8-0 and Game 2 1-0.
Shenandoah (14-22) scored six runs in the first and two in the sixth to end Game 1 in six innings against Marymount (14-22).
Senior Megan Scalley, one of four women recognized prior to the game, tossed a complete-game two-hitter. Scalley (6-10) struck out eight batters and walked two.
Eight of the nine SU starters had at least one hit. The Hornets were led by Lily Richichi (2 for 3, double, two RBIs), Danielle McNeill, who ended the game with a two-run home run, her first of the year; BayLee Jenkins (two-run double); and Arlene Miller (2 for 3).
In Game 2, freshman Hannah Maltos pitched a four-hit shutout, struck out three batters and walked none. She had a double at the plate.
Richichi’s RBI single in the fourth inning drove in pinch-runner Rachael Blumenschine, who came in for Nikki Stone. Stone had one of her two walks and was sacrificed to second by Aleisha Whipple.
The Hornets were also led by McNeill (three walks) and Tiffany Bower (2 for 3).
On Saturday, the Hornets lost 2-0 and won 1-0 at home against 10th-ranked Randolph-Macon in an ODAC doubleheader. In the win, McNeill had an RBI single in the second inning and Maltos had the same pitching line as Sunday.
SU will be the seventh seed for the ODAC Tournament and will play on Friday at 2 p.m. against No. 2 Randolph-Macon in Salem.
Women’s lacrosse: SU 24, Virginia Wesleyan 4
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University led 7-1 after one quarter and 16-2 at halftime in handing Virginia Wesleyan its first ODAC loss on senior day Saturday.
The Hornets (10-5, 5-2 ODAC) were led against the Marlins (9-6, 5-1) by Reilly Cisar (five goals, four assists), Ainsley Bucker (four goals, two assists), senior Emma Stiffler (three goals, two assists), senior Kathleen Donavan (one goal, four assists), Emily Onorato (one goal, two assists) and senior Natalie Nichols, Amy Bell and Paige Padberg, who each scored two goals.
Men’s lacrosse: Hampden-Sydney 15, SU 10
WINCHESTER — Hampden-Sydney led 8-2 at the half and never saw its lead dip below two goals in the second half of an ODAC victory over Shenandoah on Saturday.
Leading 9-7, the Tigers (10-5, 5-3 ODAC) outscored SU (9-7, 4-5) 6-3 over the last 16 minutes and 3 seconds.
Chris Baker led SU with two goals and three assists for five points with Brock DiMauro, Zachary Heiderman, Tyler Held and Logan Clingerman all contributing two points apiece. Mark Isabelle had 12 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.