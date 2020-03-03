MINNEAPOLIS — The Shenandoah University baseball team has risen four spots to 18th in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA week two national poll released Tuesday.
Shenandoah, now 7-1 after splitting a doubleheader Sunday afternoon versus Immaculata, has 191 points in the week two poll.
Washington University in St. Louis is the nation's new No. 1 team. The Bears have 563 points and nine first place votes.
Washington is one of eight teams to receive a first place vote. Fellow ODAC opponent Randolph-Macon is up 10 spots to No. 7 and has one first place vote while Salisbury, the Hornets opponent on March 12, stays at No. 9 this week but has picked up two first place votes.
Tuesday's home game with Dickinson has been postponed until 3:30 p.m. on March 25 because of rain. Additionally, Tuesday's SU's softball game against Gettysburg has been postponed and will be made up on March 17 at Gettysburg.
SOFTBALL
Shenandoah 5-5, Southern Virginia 10-4
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University rebounded from a 10-5 loss in the opener to get its first win of the season with a 5-4 triumph in the nightcap.
In the opener, Southern Virginia (1-3) scored four times in the first inning and built a 9-1 lead through three innings. The Knights had 13 hits in the contest.
Nikki Stone and Sierra Beaty had two hits each for SU (1-5). Beaty had a two run-double in the seventh.
Morgan Henley (1-2) went the distance for the Hornets in the second game, tossing an eight-hitter with five strikeouts.
BayLee Jenkins had a two-run double to highlight SU's four-run fourth inning, which erased a 3-0 deficit. Meghan Stout and Stone also drove in runs in the rally.
Stone led a seven-hit attack with two hits.
Log In
