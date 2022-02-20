WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University baseball team did not let Misericordia totally ruin the Hornets' first day of play at the renovated Bridgeforth Field.
After dropping the opener 15-8, SU rallied in the nightcap for a 7-6 victory in 10 innings, winning on Frankie Ritter's two-out RBI single that plated Gavin Horning with the game-winner.
Horning led off the 10th with a single, was bunted to second and went to third on a groundout before Ritter delivered the game-winner. Matt House pitched the 10th to earn the win.
SU (3-1) led 6-0 in the contest. The Hornets scored four in the second. Henry Delavergne's two-run single was the big blow in the inning. Kyle Lisa added an RBI double and Ritter had a sacrifice fly in the frame. Horning pushed the margin to 6-0 by blasting a two-run homer to right field in the bottom of the third.
Misericordia scored five times in the fourth before Jacob Faivre came on an tossed 3.1 innings of scoreless relief. Faivre allowed two hits, walked two and struck out two. Misericordia tied the game with an unearned run in the eighth.
Horning had three hits, while Anthony Ward, Delavergne and Ritter had two each.
In the opener, Misericordia scored six times in the top of the first inning and piled up 17 hits.
SU got as close as 6-4 after a three-run second, but Misericordia scored seven unanswered runs to pull away before SU scored fourth in the eighth.
Lisa (2 RBIs) and Delavergne had three hits each for the Hornets, who finished with 11. Tad Dean (0-1) took the loss.
Brady Madden (two-run homer, 3 RBIs) had four hits and Owen Van Newkirk (two-run homer) added three hits for the Cougars.
Softball: SU drops twinbill to Misericordia
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University suffered a doubleheader loss against against Misericordia on Sunday, falling 11-2 and 10-0 in mercy rule games as the Hornets opened their season at their new Rotary Field.
In the opener, Misericordia scored four times in the first and seven more times in the third to take an 11-0 lead in the contest that was halted after five innings.
Savannah Thorne doubled and scored Baylee Jenkins' groundout in SU's two-run third. Megan Scalley (0-1) took the loss. Miranda Bohn had three hits and drove in four for the Cougars.
In the six-inning nightcap, Misericordia scored three runs in the second inning and cruised behind Bohn, who allowed two hits over five innings. Kaitlin Redling (homer, double, 3 RBIs) led Misericordia with three hits. Jenkins had two of SU's three hits.
Basketball: Three Clarke players named All-Bull Run
Clarke County senior guard Ellie Brumback was named to the girls' First Team to highlight the All-Bull Run District selections that were released on Saturday.
Second Team selections for the Eagles are junior forward Keira Rohrbach for the girls and senior forward Cordell Broy for the boys.
Player of the Year honors went to East Rockingham's Tyler Nickel for the boys and Luray's Emilee Weakley for the girls.
The Clarke boys are seeded seventh for the Region 2B tournament and will play at No. 2 Central in Tuesday's quarterfinals.
Girls' basketball: Luray 62, Clarke County 48
LURAY — Top-seeded Luray beat No. 3 Clarke County for the third time in three meetings in the Bull Run District championship game on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (23-2) led just 9-8 after one quarter but outscored the Eagles (15-8) 17-7 in the second quarter to take 26-15 halftime lead, then expanded that advantage to 45-27 after three quarters.
Clarke County will be the No. 3 seed for Region 2B tournament and will host No. 6 Madison County at 6:30 on Tuesday.
Leaders — Clarke County: Hailey Evans 28 points (11-of-22 shooting), 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; Willow Oliver 10 points, 2 steals; Ellie Brumback 9 points, 6 assists, 4 steals; Keira Rohrbach 7 rebounds, 4 assists; Emily Emmart 6 rebounds. Luray: Emilee Weakley 36 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals.
Women's basketball: SU 63, Ferrum 42
FERRUM — Shenandoah University closed out its regular season with a romp against Ferrum.
The Hornets (19-5, 13-5) have the fourth seed in the coming ODAC Tournament and will meet No. 5 Randolph (16-6, 10-5) in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. on Friday. Randolph won the only meeting between the two this season 76-45.
SU led Ferrum (5-20, 3-15) by a 40-35 margin before blowing the game open in the last quarter. The Hornets made 10 of 14 shots in the final 10 minutes, while holding Ferrum to 1 of 12 shooting.
Olivia Weinel scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed six rebounds. Ragan Johnson had 15 points, while Shawnise Campbell notched eight points and 11 rebounds.
Men's basketball: Hamp.-Sydney 84, SU 59
WINCHESTER — Hampden-Sydney thumped Shenandoah University in the regular-season finale for both team, but the two will face off again today in the opening round of the ODAC Tournament.
The seventh-seeded Tigers (13-10, 8-8) will host No. 10 SU (4-21, 3-13) in the ODAC Tournament at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the ODAC quarterfinals in Salem on Thursday.
The Hornets trailed just 40-36 at the half, but were blown out by Hampden-Sydney over the final 20 minutes. SU got as close as 42-40, but the Tigers scored the next nine points and never led by less than nine from there.
Davion Roberts led SU with 16 points. Jaylen Williams (12) and Noah Adams (11) also scored in double figures. Ryan Clement's 16 points led five Hampden-Sydney players who scored in double figures.
Men's lacrosse: Mary Washington 16, SU 10
FREDERICKSBURG — Mary Washington pulled away in the second half to hand Shenandoah University its first loss of the season.
SU's Chris Davis tied the contest at 7-7 with 11:03 left in the third period, but the Eagles (1-2) responded with a 4-1 run to take the lead for good.
Tyler Held led SU (1-1) with three goals and two assists. Baker added two goals and two assists, while Logan Clingerman had two goals. Goalie Mark Isabelle had 11 saves.
